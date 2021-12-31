“I just finished reading “In my opinion” by Mr. John Paul Duddy, and I congratulate him for having the intestinal fortitude of a true american. If More people would stand up and not fear standing out we would have a much more pleasant America and we would be sleeping more peacefully knowing that we are not being run by a dotard.
I have been on this earth 67 years and I Have never witnessed the flagrant and obvious contempt for the American electoral system as I saw in this last election. My work has me traveling all over the united states and I saw 50 Trump flags for every 1 Biden flag in peoples yards. I will never be convinced that this election was anywhere near fair.
I hope that that fool in the whitehouse now doesn’t take America past the point of no return. I am a Vietnam veteran,and a proud american. I know that we are being regarded as less than stellar by the rest of the world. Because of our obviously crooked election this past year.
Hold your head up America, I hope Trump is coming back.”
-Randall Kent; Proud American & Proud
Kentuckian
Commented
