Based on the facts of numbers, Biden was not “elected”. He was appointed. From the changes in the way the election was completed, anyone could see how this train wreck would happen. Now here we are, back at the swamp of doom.
We will return to Washington selling our life away. Our future is now in the past.
Trump is the first, last and only man standing for America. God help America and Trump prevail!
Thank you to those who took the time to read this.
- John P. Duddy
