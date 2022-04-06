I would like to welcome the newest counties and constituents to the Kentucky Senatorial District 30. Counties of Morgan, Wolfe, Lee, Estill, and Powell now join Magoffin, Breathitt, Perry, and Leslie to make up the newly redistricted Kentucky Senatorial District 30.
Please allow me to introduce myself. I am Terry V. Salyer running for the Democratic nomination for Kentucky State Senator of District 30. I was born in Paintsville, Kentucky and now currently reside in Salyersville, Kentucky. I have a Bachelor of Arts degree from Campbellsville University, majoring in Political Science with a minor in Criminal Justice. I have been involved with political campaigns now for the last 40 years.
I have been a born-again Christian for over 52 years and ordained Baptist minister and Professional Gospel Singer for over 40 years now. I am a conservative, moderate Democrat with a strong believe system in not legislating morality. Your life should be a testimony for everyone to see and speak for itself. Pro-Life, 1st & 2nd Amendment, Education, Jobs, Senior Citizens, and Veterans are just a few of my concerns facing us. I look forward to meeting everyone and will be communicating again soon.
Sincerely,
Terry V. Salyer; Democratic Candidate for State Senator District 30
