Day by day, hour by hour, vote by vote, we discovered just how desperate Kevin McCarthy had become to secure the votes needed to be elected Speaker of the House. How long he would allow himself to be held hostage just to appease the Republican members of the Cuckoo Caucus and give in to their ridiculous demands.
To Majorie Taylor Greene, Kevin promised that he would “Never leave that woman, I will always take care of her!” Wow, a girl could sure feel special with any such like. Majorie already has Lil’ Kev housebroken and he can sit and roll over on demand. To the woman that said the
deadly California wildfires were set by Jewish Lasers shot from space, that the Sandy Hook massacre that claimed the lives of 26 people including 20 innocent children, never happened, in
fact it was all a hoax. Oh, and that American Airline Flight 77, did “NOT” crash into the
Pentagon on 9/11. Well folks we can all sleep better at night because now Majorie has a committee seat on Homeland Security.
Then we have that lying Sack O’ (feel free to insert your own descriptive term here) George Santos. An individual with such a totally fabricated life history that it is sure to be the envy of
anyone in the witness protection program. Georgie boy has multiple aliases, (I guess only his hairdresser knows for sure), he has lied about attending Baruch College on an athletic scholarship playing volleyball, his employment history and his financial worth. He even said his
own mother’s life was sadly taken during the attack on 9/11 when the south Tower fell. It’s been confirmed that his mother was not even in this country on 9/11, but she did pass away on December 23, 2016. Kevin McCarthy actually said that he always had a few questions about George’s resume. But that didn’t stop him from rewarding him for his vote with a seat on the House Small Business Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology committee!
Is this a great country or what!...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.