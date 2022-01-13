Former Speaker of the House, John Boehner once called fellow Ohioan Rep. Jim Jordan an asshole and a legislative terrorist. Boehner went on to say that he’d never seen anyone spend so much time tearing things apart, never building anything. He’s more interested in making noise, I get the idea that Jim Jordan would rather tear down the whole system and start over, I’ve never seen anything he stands for.
Tear down the whole system...those are very chilling words, Mr. Boehner, when you consider this spittle-spewing-buffoon was part of a treasonous conspiracy to do just that. And if the GOP takes back the majority in the 2022 mid-term elections, Jim Jordan could very well be the next Speaker of the House! For the same reason you never give a loaded gun to a chimpanzee, I’m afraid little Jimmy just can’t be trusted with that much responsibility.
During Jordan’s tenure as the assistance wrestling coach at Ohio State University, members of the wrestling team swore under oath that they confided in him that they were being sexually abused by the team doctor Richard Strauss. After a year long independent investigation it was revealed that at least 177 student-athletes had been abused and the University agreed to pay out $40.9 million to settle the lawsuits. Jim Jordan claims the students were lying and that he had absolutely no prior knowledge of abuse and in fact this was a deep state conspiracy against him! Is it any wonder that Donald Trump loves this guy.
Just how much of a miserable prick is little Jimmy Jordan, one need look no further than his history of Congressional “NO” votes...
Coronavirus Stimulus payments, Pandemic Aid Bill, Housing Assistance in response to the pandemic, providing financial assistance to people affected by Covid. NO, NO, NO, NO. Allowing the Federal Government to negotiate lower prescription drug prices. NO.
Updating the ethic rules for Congress. NO.
Raising the Federal Minimum Wage. NO.
Funding for threat detection, training & ways to prevent school violence. NO. River & Stream Protection Act. NO.
Infrastructure Bill, U.S. Postal Service Funding, 2018 Farm Bill No, NO, NO. Expanding the National Apprenticeship System. NO.
National Defense Authorization Act. NO.
Ban Uranium Mining on 1 million acres near the Grand Canyon. NO. Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program. NO.
NO-NO-NO-NO Moma Mia, Mama Mia!!! If you obstruct or attempt to obstruct or endeavor to impede an official Congressional hearing you’ve committed a felony punishable by 20 years in prison. In my opinion Rep. Jim Jordan did just that on January 6th, branding him a traitor to the Constitution.
Karl Rove, a man with impeccable Republican credentials and former Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush had this to say about the January 6th riots. “There can be no soft pedaling of what happened and no absolution for those who planned, encouraged and aided the attempt to overthrow our Democracy. Love of Country demands nothing less.
Please stay safe my friends.
