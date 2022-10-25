After the January 6th Committee officially issued a subpoena for Donald John Trump, one
would assume that members of the Republican Party would be dancing for joy and celebrating
in the streets. After all, what a golden opportunity for Trump to present his case and finally reveal to the world that mountain of voter fraud evidence he’s been sitting on. I know I can’t wait, so I can only imagine how excited Mike Lindell and Rudy Giuliani must be. Here’s your big
chance pumpkin boy, so put up or shut up!
After all, there’s been so much pent-up anticipation, surely Trump won’t disappoint us by taking the coward’s way out, pleading the 5th and continue to hide behind his lawyers. Like his treasonous partners in crime, John Eastman, Alex Jones and Jeffery Clark, who each took the 5th more than a hundred times. And who can forget Steve Bannon, Roger Stone and disgraced
Lieutenant General Michael Flynn who shamefully refused to answer when asked the simple
question: “do you believe in the peaceful transition of power?”
Each member of this Trump-loving clown posse was a tough talking election denier who called
Joe Biden an illegitimate president and they could prove it! Being sworn in under oath can make
it difficult presenting your case when your whole argument is based on lies. More than thirty of
Trumps little foot soldiers appearing before the committee invoked their 5th Amendment rights
against self-incrimination. Remember when Trump said, only the Mob takes the 5th so if you’re
innocent why are you taking the 5th?
So far Trump’s response to the subpoena has been a rambling, unhinged manifesto, calling it a witch-hunt and demanding to know why Nancy Pelosi didn’t call out the troops on January 6th! Maybe William Shakespeare had it wrong after all, perhaps “Will he or won’t he testify” is the real question we should be asking. George Orwell once said: “A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims but accomplices”...please stay safe my friends.
