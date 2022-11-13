I love pizza! I love Mexican food… probably my favorite! I love a good suit! I love pets… dogs and cats! I love coffee! I love to sit in my favorite chair in the morning, wearing my sweats and slippers while I drink it! I love my job! I think you get the point; there are a lot of things that I love. But I love my wife, too!
And my kids! And my church family! And I tell them all the time. Isn’t it amazing that when you tell your loved ones how you feel about them that they don’t look at it the same way as when you tell them you love chocolate? They seem to automatically know there’s a difference (at least we hope so).
In our English language, we only have one word to express that level of affinity: “Love.” And it applies whether we’re talking about our favorite snack or that one person we’re so fond of that we’ve committed the rest of our lives to them. But God has different words for various levels of love. Phileo – that’s for friends. Eros – That should be reserved for husbands and wives. Agape’ – That’s the God kind of love: unconditional, eternal, and unlimited.
You may already know that there have been extensive studies done on the subject of love. Through these studies, it’s been determined that there are five “love languages.” These identify how a person actually receives love. You may be able to identify which of them affects you the most. They are: words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, and physical touch. I find myself being a combination of two or three of them. I’m definitely a “words of affirmation” and “physical touch” kind of guy, but I also appreciate “quality time” with the ones I love. My wife is different. She receives love differently than I do.
It’s important to her that we share the same values and convictions. So important, in fact, she translates that into love.
I have found that relationships flourish when you learn, not just how YOU receive love and try to make others aware of that, but when you recognize how the other person receives love and do your best to treat them the way they need to be treated, according to the way they receive love. If I tried to just give my wife gifts all the time and never did anything else, our relationship would suffer. That’s not how she receives love. (Now, our oldest daughter, on the other hand, would feel so loved if I treated her with gifts all the time. That’s her primary love language.) It’s up to me to treat her in a way that she can receive love. It’s NOT a good idea for me to treat her how I want to, and expect her to change and
interpret it as love.
Have you ever wondered if God has a love language? I recently did, and I learned something. Of those five love languages, it’s clear to me that God does respond to all of them. But Jesus, in John chapter fourteen, describes God’s primary love language. Take a look at verse twenty-one: “He who has My commandments and keeps them is the one who loves Me; and he who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and will disclose Myself to him.”
What He’s talking about here is obedience or “acts of service.” Wait, though! Before you dismiss this, I need you to understand obedience differently. When God asks us to obey him, He’s not demanding it in the sense of a master ruling over a slave or a servant. No! It’s actually more like this: “I love you. I have your best interest at heart. I want to protect you. I want to provide for you, and I want to do everything I can to help you grow and succeed. To do that, I need you to trust me enough to do what I tell you to do because I can see things you cannot see, and I know things that you don’t know.”
When we look at obedience like that, it changes. It’s no longer about just serving an invisible God. It’s about working with God to bring about the most favorable circumstances for ourselves
and for others whom God truly loves. It’s showing God love in the primary way that He receives
it. When you do that, Jesus says that God will love you. That means that He’ll love you in the
way that YOU receive love best. In addition to that, He will protect you. He will provide for you,
and He will help you grow into the person that you were meant to be. Jesus went on to say that
he will love you, too, and that he will disclose himself to you.
Jesus knows what he’s talking about. I am convinced that he doesn’t ask us to do anything that
he is not willing to do, himself. Look at the last verse in that same chapter… “but so that the
world may know that I love the Father, I do exactly as the Father commanded Me.” If you want
to see the real results of loving God this way, just look at Jesus. Loving God the way he receives love will transform your life—until you look more like Jesus. Isn’t that what we’re supposed to do?
At Grace Fellowship of Beattyville, we talk about things like that.
