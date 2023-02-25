It’s official, we can now add former Vice-President Mike Pence to the ever growing list of Republicans refusing to testify under oath. That’s right folks, another “Law and Order” Republican is in defiance of a Department of Justice subpoena.
One would think a man with presidential aspirations, a self-professed Christian
with conservative family values would not be afraid to tell the whole truth and
nothing but the truth. According to Mike, Congress has no right to his testimony which effectively means the American people don’t have a right to know. Besides, he has a note from mother that clearly states he is not allowed to testify.
In August of 2020, Mike declared that he fully supported “peaceful protest” but violent protesters must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. But,
that was before January 6, 2021, as the whole world bore witness as violent
protesters staged a deadly, seditious attack on our Nation’s Capitol. Then wee doggie’, Mike Pence, his wife and daughter and every other Republican and Democrat official were running for their lives!
But, a funny thing happened after the smoke cleared. Suddenly, just like that, mean old Mr. Grinch, our buddy Mike had a miraculous change of heart. Apparently, we are being deceived by our lying’ eyes. Because, according to
Mike Pence, the events of January 6th were nothing more than “legitimate
political discourse”.
No Mike, that was a treasonous attempt to overthrow the United States Government and make a mockery of the constitution. Mike’s little act of performative patriotism is what we call, cognitive dissonance. Please stay safe my friends.
