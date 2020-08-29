Donald Trump, our great all knowing, all seeing President of infinite wisdom has called for all the people across the nation to boycott...no, not North Korea and his pen-pal buddy, Kim Jong- un... no, not the murderous Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman... not even Russia and his favorite little KGB dictator, Vladimir Putin...but, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. That’s right folks, Goodyear, an iconic 122 year old American company founded in 1889, and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, and globally employs more than 62,000 people. So, if you wanna help make America great, just follow the dim-witted advice of Donald Trump and “Don’t buy Goodyear Tires”!
But attacking American companies is nothing new for President Trump, does anyone remember his tirade against Oreo cookies or Harley-Davidson Motorcycles? Then there’s Apple Computers, Boeing, Ford Motor Company, General Motors and even Macy’s, because they had the audacity to complain that business was suffering due to Trump’s Trade War with China. Let’s not forget Amazon because the thin-skinned Trump believes that CEO Jeff Bezos has been overly critical of his administration. Much like Joseph Stalin, Trump calls anyone who disagrees with him an enemy of the people. Is there anyone that honestly believes that such petty, childish actions are making America great?
On Saturday, August 22, Trump disrupted his golf game to tweet, “The Democrats took the word “God” from the Pledge of Allegiance, at the Democrat National Convention”. I will say this much for our lying, Psychopath-N-Chief, he knows how to fire up his base. If lying was a job requirement, Donald Trump would be the most qualified President in history. Just for the record, on Monday, the first night of the Democrat Convention, the grandchildren of Joe Biden recited the Pledge of Allegiance, including the words “One Nation, under God”. On Tuesday and Wednesday night, a montage of American citizens across the country from sea to shining sea, proudly proclaimed “One Nation under God” as they said the Pledge of Allegiance. On Thursday night, a young boy by the name of Cedric Richmond Jr. stood with his hand over his heart and gave a very moving recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance in its entirety, including the sacred vow of “One Nation under God”.
Why does Donald Trump continue to lie over things so easily proven to be false? Because that’s part of his character, that’s who he is, he lies so frequently with such a total disregard for the truth and facts that it has become second nature. Even his own sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, calls him a “liar, a man without principles, who cannot be trusted”. Wow, now that’s what I call a ringing endorsement! What does the Bible tell us about, “whosoever loveth and maketh a lie”? Does the Commandment “thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor” not apply to Donald Trump, just because he happens to be the President of the United States? The Supreme Court may have been granted the authority to rewrite the Constitution, but no one in this world has been granted the divine power to rewrite The Ten Commandments.
As our Nation continues face a National Public Health Crisis, as a 177,000 Americans have fallen victim to the ravages of Covid-19 and almost 6 million have become infected, we also face a crisis of leadership. President Donald Trump has many faults, but his failure of leadership in providing a unified Covid-19 plan is unforgivable. MAGA may be a catchy campaign slogan, that looks good on a cap or bumper sticker, but it’s not a strategy to defeat a deadly killer virus... Please stay safe my friends.
