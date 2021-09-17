We do not have a cure for Polio, for the Mumps or the Measles, but thankfully through medical science and the grace of God we do have a vaccine! Immunization is vitally important because it keeps vaccine-preventable diseases from spreading. Quite simply, the more people that receive the vaccination the less risk of infection for everyone.
Together we’ve experienced the high anxiety of constantly having our lives disrupted, the uncertainty, the sense of helplessness and the heartbreaking loss of loved ones, yet we never lost hope and we continued to pray for a cure. Well folks, I believe our prayers have been answered because now Epidemiologists tell us that Covid-19 is a “Vaccine-Preventable Disease!”
We should be praising God and dancing in the streets, for providing a way to deliver us out of this fiery furnace, but sadly America has become even more divided and entrenched in our differences. Can government agencies and private companies really require vaccinations as a condition of employment, the short answer is yes. Although you do retain the right to refuse, but remember, in making this personal choice we must also accept the responsibility of our actions and in this instance means the loss of a job.
If you’ve been wondering about “Herd Immunity” as the solution, at the moment we are at 51.1% of the population vaccinated, we need to be at 75% or higher. And since the Delta variant is so much more contagious, the longer we wait, the higher percentage of people being vaccinated will be needed to control the spread.
At this very moment, our Nation, the richest country in the history of the world, is in a life and death struggle with what is being called a “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”. After 41 million cases of Covid and 660,000 deaths including the lives of 400 children, our health care workers are exhausted, and hospitals are being overwhelmed. Yet we continue to allow partisan politics and the unquenchable thirst for political power override our moral responsibility for the safety and well being for each and every citizen.
Is there anything you wouldn’t do to help save the life of a child? As parents, our greatest responsibility is to keep our children safe and protect them from harm. Being asked to wear a mask, practice safe distancing and even to be vaccinated seems to be at most a very minor inconvenience and small price to pay...please stay safe my friends.
