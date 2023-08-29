As Republicans peruse the menu of potential presidential candidates, the unsavory aroma of rotten eggs is starting to emanate from Donald Trump. And much like drinking a tall glass of spoiled milk mixed with a pone of burnt cornbread, abdominal cramping, vomiting and explosive diarrhea is sure to follow.
A little further down the menu is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose demented campaign against “Woke” is like a warm bottle of near beer and a two-day old, dry turkey sandwich, dull, boring and guaranteed to put everyone to sleep.
At 38 years old, Vivek Ramaswamy is the youngest Republican presidential candidate in U.S. history. So please enjoy what I like to call the Whippersnapper Swamy Special, a delightful crunchy peanut butter sandwich with a paper cup of Kool-Aid. He caught the attention of the MAGA crowd by promising to pardon Trump, but then he also promised to pardon Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and Hunter Biden. Which certainly makes him much harder to swallow.
Regardless of how much the handlers of former V.P. Mike Pence try to repackage him as a quick thinking, take charge kind of guy, at the end of the day he remains a loaf of stale white bread. But as far as the MAGA crowd is concerned he brings nothing at all to the table.
Nikki Haley has a very impressive resume, serving as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and also Governor of South Carolina. Nikki is a healthy low-cal lettuce salad with a splash of vinaigrette dressing and a cold glass of lemon water. Although she may be just what the doctor ordered she’s never going to be enough to feed your ravenous appetite. But let’s be honest, the patriarchal controllers of the GOP prefer women that know their place...beneath them.
An ever increasing number of conservative Republicans are starting to acquire a taste for South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. Eating all your vegetables would certainly make your mother happy and at the same time demonstrate your willingness to try new things. Regrettably, the aftertaste of Barack Obama still lingers on your palate, so the odds of a black man sitting at the head of the table at your little political soiree is not very likely.
Chris Christie is a husky fun loving chili dog with all the fixin’s and a delightful dollop of limburger cheese to top it off, along with an ice cold brewski to wash it down. I admit it may sound funny, but this potent concoction is no laughing matter. Unless you happen to enjoy burping and farting all night long.
If you ask me, the most appetizing item on the Republican Menu is Congressman Will Hurd, but then again no-one comes to me for the answers. After serving nine years as a clandestine officer in the CIA, he is fully versed in strategic foreign policy matters. He’s very well informed on the issues, articulate and intelligent, with a clear-eyed understanding in maintaining strong alliances around the world which remain a crucial component of our National security. He’s also a true native son of Texas, like a friendly neighborhood backyard BBQ with baked potatoes, hot buttered corn on the cob, spicy baked beans, Texas toast and thirst quenching beverages on ice. Best of all, everyone is invited.
But let’s face it, starting a new diet is never easy and giving up all your comfort foods can be a daunting task. So regrettably, I ‘gar-on-tee’ your colon be damned, Donald Trump remains Republicans favorite Happy Meal...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.