Are the rich getting richer? According to the Economic Policy Institution, since 1978 CEO compensation has increased by 1,332%. One extreme example is Brian Niccol, the CEO of Chipotle, who is paid 3,000 times more than the average Chipotle crew member. In fact 80% of the current S&P 500 companies pay their CEO 100 times more than the median worker’s wage. In other words, it will take the average employee 100 years to earn what the CEO makes in one!
Are the poor getting poorer? Todays average hourly/wage has about the same purchasing power it had in 1978. Wow, just think about that for a minute, to put that inflation-adjusted terms that means median household income hit its peak about 45 years ago. Here’s another bone to chew on. While millions of Americans were out of work due to Covid-19, more than 200,000 businesses permanently closed their doors, including 1/3 of all small businesses, yet somehow CEO compensation increased by 18.9% in that same year! How is that even possible, during a global pandemic?
In 1965 the CEO-to-worker compensation ratio was 21 to 1, by 1989 it was 61 to 1 and by 2020 that ratio saw a shocking increase of 351 to 1. Like a flooded river yet too crest, so is the inequality of the ever rising gap of wealth distribution. When you hear people say that the system is rigged, this is part and parcel of what they’re talking about.
Too bad there’s not a giant Corporate Tax Loophole that could be taken advantage of, but wait there is!
It’s a little maneuver called the “Deferral” and for the wealthy individual seeking shelter for his millions, you can create what’s called a C Corporation. Did you know that 55 of the largest corporations in America paid “ZERO” in Federal taxes on 2020 profits. Now if there was only some magical place, a Shangri-La for wealthy, a tax haven, that would keep Uncle Sam’s pesky eyes off your money, a place without a income tax, corporate sales tax, a capital gains tax, without a wealth, property or even inheritance gift tax, your prayers would be answered. Well this must be your “Lucky Day”, because in the deep blue waters of the Caribbean Sea just south of Cuba there’s a beautiful place at the rainbows end, called the Cayman Islands.
In the United States, the courts can access any and all of your funds being held in U.S. Banks. But they are way out of their jurisdiction in the Cayman Islands baby, it really is a billionaire’s paradise. According to the IRS, America’s top 1% failed to report at minimum 21% of their income and economist estimate that up to $30 trillion is quietly being tucked away in tax havens around the world. This is not an accident my friend, it’s all by design.
Here’s the equation: Money=Power=Political Access=Control...please stay safe my friends.
