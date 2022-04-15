On February 13, 2021, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell openly condemned Donald Trump for his “disgraceful dereliction of duty on Jan. 6th, there is no question, none, that Donald Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day. No question about it”.
I’ve got to say that’s quite a denunciation coming from the leader of the Republican Party, but what’s even more amazing? Less than 2 weeks later, when asked if he would support Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy for President, McConnell replied “Absolutely”. Wow! There’s so much to unpack in that statement, suddenly I feel like Wile E. Coyote after being flattened by a giant ACME steam-roller.
McConnell’s own words tell us that Donald Trump not only shamefully failed in his oath of office and obligations as President, but also bears responsibility for the deadly treasonous attack on our Nation’s Capitol to overturn the 2020 election results. But instead of throwing Trump out with the trash, he should be rewarded with a 2nd term as President. That’s like having Kenneth Lay from Enron in charge of the Treasury Department or Dr. Kevorkian running Health & Human Services.
In a recent interview McConnell said: “As the Republican leader of the Senate, I have an obligation to support the nominee of my party, and I will”. When asked about a moral red line, and is there anything that Trump could do that would cause the Senator to withhold his support? McConnell’s answer was very revealing, “No, I don’t get to pick the Nominee”.
I would like to remind the Senator of the first article of the Code of Ethics for Government Service: Put loyalty to the highest moral principles and to the Country, above loyalty to persons, party or government department. Besides, the question was not who would you pick as the nominee, but who you would support. I’m reminded of what comedian George Carlin once said that politicians are interested in their own power, that’s the only thing, keeping it and expanding it wherever possible”.
Just for Laughs Department: Because of their inability to repay its’ foreign debt, Standards & Poors Global have once again downgraded the Russian Ruble to the Barney rubble.
Even Bigger Laughs Department: At his recent underwhelming Rally in North Carolina, Donald Trump said, he’s the most honest human being, perhaps, that God ever created”. So move over George (I cannot tell a lie) Washington and dear old Honest Abe!
As more and more voting restrictions are being put in place, I feel we’re in grave danger of no longer being represented but ruled...please stay safe my friends.
