The hunting and tracking exploits of Daniel Boone are legendary. But, not even
the iconic frontiersman would be able to find a viable path to the Oval Office for
Mike Pence in 2024. Although Mr. Pence has yet to make it official, he has been laying the ground work by hiring new staff and meeting with wealthy Republican donors.
Did you know that in our Nation’s history only 15 former Vice Presidents have
gone on to become President? If Mike can make it to 16 is anybody’s guess, but just
like the lottery, you gotta be in it to win it!
We all know the political landscape can change within 24 hours, so who can
really say what it will look like in 24 months. So, I may be going out on a limb, but
I’d put Mike’s chances of becoming President at slim and none.
Although it does make for interesting conjecture, one has to wonder just who will
be willing to strap on the yoke and stand shoulder to shoulder out in the fields with
“Mother” cracking the whip and clutching the reins shouting “Gee” and “Haw”! I can
just picture it now, two dim-witted jackasses always stubbornly pulling hard to the
extreme right.
I think we can safely eliminate anyone from the much fairer sex, and that does
narrow it down significantly. But, it still must be someone that doesn’t outshine our
star player. Someone willing to be a loyal lapdog, a trusty side kick, standing in the
shadows, seldom seen and seldom heard. Many consider Mike Pence to be a cure for
insomnia, so finding someone even more dull, will be like trying to find a Republican
District that has’t been gerrymandered.
Mike portrays himself to be a Christian, Conservative Republican, in that order,
which, by the way is fine with me. But the MAGA crowd view him as a coward and a traitor.
During the Capitol riots, even the evangelicals were screaming for his head to swing from the gallows. Proving once again, you can’t please everybody. Thus far only two individuals have been brave enough and bold enough to declare their candidacy to be President. Donald Trump and Kanye West(Ye) both men are rich, spoiled and self-proclaimed geniuses. Only in American folks!
I wonder if Mike Pence is a fan of the rock band Pink Floyd? “Mother, should
I run for President?” Please stay safe my friends.
