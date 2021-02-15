To avoid the possibility of falling, I do hope you’re sitting down as you read the following sentence. Being of questionably sound mind and body, I find myself in full and complete agreement with Senator Lindsey Graham’s statement on impeachment: “In every trial that there has ever been in the Senate regarding impeachment, witnesses were called. Innocence or guilt could not be found without witness testimony. I want to put on a vigorous case for the sake of the rule of law, for the sake of the truth...if nothing else”. That clarion call for justice was made by Senator Graham on January 11th, 1999, during the impeachment hearings for Democratic President Bill Clinton.
William Jefferson Clinton, swore under oath to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and then like a randy ole “Billy” goat he shamelessly lied about a sexual liaison with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. According to Republicans, this blatant attempt by Clinton to cover up his carnal act of Presidential, lustful, indulgence threatened not only the moral fabric but also the very foundational integrity of American Democracy.
With nary a word about unity, or moving forward and putting this sad chapter quickly behind us for the good of the country. Instead, the Republicans had engaged in an $80 million taxpayer funded, four year dirt digging excavation. Leaving no beret unturned, no cigar box unopened or stained little blue dress untested, to a reasonable degree of scientific certainty, (Republicans were all about the science in those heady days)...this was a bawdy sex scandal, political dynamite, and Republicans couldn’t wait to light the fuse...justice demanded no less.
But oh-my, oh my, they’re preaching a new sermon now! With all the earnestness of a Prosperity Televangelist trolling the congregation to pick up the tab for his brand new personal jet, Lindsey Graham says we’ve got to move on. It’s time to heal the Nation and let us all unite and put the unfortunate attack of the U.S. Capitol behind us. Senator Graham and the Republican Party of “Law & Order” are trying to rationalize illegal behavior by claiming the impeachment proceedings are unnecessary and unconstitutional because Donald Trump is now a private citizen and no longer President. Note that, the good Senator from South Carolina is not saying the charges against Trump are untrue, but I give him credit for trying to thread the world’s smallest needle!
As Senator Graham well knows, Donald Trump has already been impeached while still in office by the House of Representatives on January 13, 2021. With 10 Republicans joining in with Democrats for the first bipartisan impeachment vote in history! The Senate Hearings are the sentencing part of a process that has already begun.
One would think that Donald Trump would jump at the chance to once again be the center of attention and testify in his own defense. With the whole world watching he could prove his case by presenting that mountain of voter fraud evidence we’ve heard so much about. It would be so easy, all he has to do is raise his right hand while placing his left hand on the Bible, and swear to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth...maybe then the country could move on.
