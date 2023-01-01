We are coming up yet another year. I know, I know… where did 2022 go? It seems like we were just celebrating the end of 2021 and putting even more distance between us and the disappointing effects that 2020 had on so many of us. While we have the opportunity to continue adding that distance, we
also need to look into the Word of God and into the realm of the Spirit of God to get a glimpse of what
God has in store for us.
In the interest of brevity, I’ll get right to what I believe God is revealing to me about the coming year. Over the past couple of months, I have been receiving and preaching messages from God that are
centered on our obedience to Him. It is important to note that this is not kind of obedience that a servant continually offers their master. Now, I do believe that we are servants of God. We will always serve God, but we are also more than that. We are Children of the Most High God. And in the words of
Jesus himself, we are His friends.
So this type of obedience is different. This is obedience that stems from a deeper understanding that
we are not just working for God under His strict instruction, but it’s like the Bible tells in the last chapter
of the Book of Mark… how that the Spirit worked with [the disciples] and confirmed the Word of God
with signs following. So, what I am sensing strongly is that God is looking for partners, those who will
know their God and be strong, and do expoits. – Daniel 11:32.
One thing that I have come to realize is that prayer is so important! It is vital to the Kingdom of God and
to the world that we have a praying church, but if prayer is never met with believers who stand up and
take action on what they believe, then nothing significant will ever get done. In looking at the life of
Jesus, we do see Him engaging in prayer often, yes! But perhaps even more that that, we see that Jesus
was a man of action. He was always going about preaching, teaching, interacting with people where
they were, laying hands of the sick, driving out devils and working miracles, everywhere, all the time.
Here are a few things that Jesus had to say about obedience to His commands. Scattered between the
thirteenth and seventeenth chapters of John, Jesus reveals that obedience is what nurtures unity between the believer and Father God and Jesus, as well as unity among other obedient believers. He
further encourages us that obedience triggers God to love us in an active way, not just in the “God loves
you” way in which He loves everyone. Obedience also keeps us “In His Name,” which in turn, enables us
to “ask whatever we will and it shall be done for us.” All of that and more should give us the strong impression that being a true disciple of Jesus means so much more that just saying a prayer one day and then continuing to live any way that we want. In short, if we want God to show up for us, then we enter
into a partnership with God where we show up for Him!
So, as we head full-speed into 2023, I am hearing the heart of God calling out to people longing for a
deeper connection with Him, people willing to take action on what the Word of God and the Spirit of God is telling us and leading us to do. As we’ve already discussed, obedience carries a ton of obvious benefits, but perhaps the most important is that we become a part of turning God loose in our world. In
a world where we desperately need change, what could be better than releasing God to do what only He can do? For one, I am making a fresh commitment to “let God out” this coming year, like never
before! At Grace Fellowship of Beattyville, we talk about things like that.
