The glaring incompetence of Louis DeJoy, the U.S. Postmaster General, was on full display as he testified before the House Oversight & Reform Committee. With the linguistic skills of Koko the Gorilla, DeJoy mumbled and fumbled as he struggled to answer even the most basic of postal questions. When asked by Congresswoman Katie Porter if he knew the cost of mailing a postcard, an embarrassed “No” was his reply. By his own admission he said “I’ll submit that I know very little about postage stamps”. HELLO!!!
Do you know that the Office of the Postmaster General was established in 1775 by the 2nd Continental Congress making it older than the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution? After the President, the highest paid U.S. government official is ...no not the Vice President, not the Senate Majority Leader or even the Speaker of the House, but the Postmaster General.
With such wide ranging responsibilities that touch the daily lives of so many American citizens, from delivering prescription medications to Social Security checks, also providing a vital shipping service to all businesses from the largest Corporations in the world to the smallest mom & pop shop in your hometown. So how can Louis DeJoy, or anyone else for that matter, so grossly under qualified with “ZERO” postal experience, be appointed to such a critically important position? Remember when Donald Trump said “I will hire only the best and brightest people, not the biggest donors”, well what a joke that has turned out to be. Louis DeJoy is listed as the top GOP fundraiser, contributing $1.2 million to the Trump campaign and another million to the Republican National Committee.
He also donated $175,000 to the Republican Senatorial Committee, $170,000 to the Republican Congressional Committee, almost $50,000 to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. DeJoy’s net worth is listed at $110 million, and he holds assets up to $70 million in companies that are in direct competition with the United States Postal Service, in fact DeJoy’s personal finances would increase by millions of dollars if the post office should fail.
Billionaire Warren Buffet says he looks for three things before hiring someone, intelligence, initiative and integrity. Steve Jobs, CEO and co-founder of Apple Inc. once said, “The secret to my success is that we have gone to exceptional lengths to hire the best people in the world”. There’s an old business hiring adage that says, “Always hire people that are smarter than you”. Can you imagine Donald Trump with his narcissistic and very fragile ego ever making that statement?
Trump made it very clear when he said “The only one that matters is me. I’m the only one that matters, because when it comes to it, that’s what the policy is gonna be”. There were 53 candidates that were fully vetted by an outside independent firm and presented to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors; Louis DeJoy’s name was not on that list. Besides being a multi-millionaire and a major republican donor, what did DeJoy have that the others did not, the Trump Loyalty Seal of Approval, branded on his precious little derriere. Congressman Gerald Connolly, D-VA. Said “We don’t need a Trump donor at the Postal Service”, but sadly that’s just what we’ve got, a “yes man” to do the King’s bidding.
The U.S.P.S. has more 650,000 unionized workers, yet Louis DeJoy’s former private company was sanctioned multiple times by Federal Regulators for violating labor laws. Under the direction of President Trump, Postmaster General DeJoy has eliminated over-time in the middle of a deadly pandemic, blue metal mail-collection boxes have been taken from neighborhoods and street corners, and 671 high-speed mail sorting machines that can process 35,000 pieces of mail an hour have been removed from service. Now 46 states have been warned that there will be a disruption in mail service...how did Mr. DeJoy notify these states, he sent them a letter. Please be safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.