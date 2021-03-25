On March 26, 1776, General George Washington and the soldiers under his command were recipients of the very first Congressional Gold Medal, in recognition for liberating the city of Boston from British occupation. Now, 245 years later, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi drafts legislation to honor the brave and heroic actions taken by the Capitol Police and the D.C. Metro Police in defending the United States Capitol from another occupying force.
The resolution did pass with a vote of 413-12, but if there was ever a piece of legislation that deserved an unanimous vote, this was it. Unbelievably,12 Republican Congressmen voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement, including Kentucky’s very own Thomas (Mr. No) Massie.
How can our country ever find a way to bridge the partisan divide when even a simple but much deserved gesture of appreciation is met with such rancor and unnecessary opposition. It’s not surprising that former President Donald Trump called on Kentuckians to throw Massie out of the Republican Party!
Speaker Pelosi’s bill read in part: On January 6, 2021 a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building and congressional office buildings and engaged in acts of vandalism, looting, and violently attacked Capitol Police Officers. The desecration of the U.S. Capitol which is the temple of our American Democracy and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our Nation’s history.
Just what did Rep.Thomas Massie find so repulsive about this resolution? Verbiage, that’s right folks, our little Thomas was offended by “two” words Speaker Pelosi used in describing the tragic events of the Capitol riots. He did not agree with the word “insurrectionist”...hmm, according to my Funk & Wagnalls Dictionary the definition of “insurrectionist” is: a person who takes part in an armed rebellion against the constitutional authority. Wow, I’m not sure there’s another word in the whole English language that could sum it up better. And yet, Mr. Massie likes to call himself a Constitutional Conservative Republican.
Speaker Pelosi also used the word “temple” to describe the U.S. Capitol, and Mr. Massie found this to be, a little too sacrilegious for his taste. Well, I’ll defer to the infinite wisdom of Thomas Jefferson who in 1812 said “The U.S. Capitol is the first Temple dedicated to the sovereignty of the people. Or as George Washington like to call it, The Peoples’ Temple. Here’s another word little Thomas Massie might find offensive “nincompoop”, there, I said it, and I’m not taking it back.
Never forget that Rep. Massie also voted against Federal Aid Packages for the victims of Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Harvey! Let us be thankful that not all members of Congress, whether they be Democrat or Republican are this heartless and hypocritical in Kentucky’s hour of need. Please stay safe my friends.
