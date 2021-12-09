Well, we can all rest easy now, because Republican Congressman Jim Jordan has officially announced that “Real America is done with Covid-19, the only people that don’t understand that is Fauci and Biden.” That’s right folks, that spittle spewing ass-clown that represents Ohio’s 4th Congressional district, has spoken. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach with zero background in medicine, science, epidemiology or seemingly without the aid of functioning brain cells, dares to make this demonstrably false and idiotic declaration. Currently, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the United States is almost 800,000 and in Ohio that number stands at 26,587, and is rapidly increasing daily.
Of course Mr. Jordan, like many of his Republican allies are not only against Covid vaccination mandates, but in fact are against vaccine mandates of any kind. In a recent Pew research poll, 54% of Republican parents say they should not be required to vaccinate their children against preventable infectious diseases. Even though we already have exemptions for religious and medical reasons, should everyone be allowed to send their child to school without being properly immunized? So go ahead and put little Suzy and Billy on the bus without a shot for tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis or protection against the mumps, smallpox, measles or polio.
Didn’t we already try this during the pre-vaccine era? Before it was finally eradicated in 1977, smallpox was responsible for taking the lives of almost 500 million people in the 20th century! As more and more people are refusing to have their children vaccinated, there has been a 50% increase worldwide in measles deaths claiming the lives of more than 300,000 in 2019 alone! Elizabeth Cousens, President of the United Nations Foundation says, “The fact that the measles outbreaks are occurring at the highest levels we’ve seen in a generation is unthinkable, when we have a safe, cost-effective and proven vaccine. No child should have to die from a vaccine preventable disease.”
To a great many it’s all about personal freedom, “My body, my choice”, and I fully understand, but do we have the right to put the lives of other people at risk? For the common good of our society and the world around us, we already have restrictions on our personal freedoms. How about driving under the influence, you may choose to drink yourself into a stupor, but just because you love the feel of the open road, doesn’t make it legal for you to drive drunk. You may enjoy the taste of a good cigarette, but because of the dangers to others from second hand smoke, you’re not allowed to light up in restaurants, airplanes, hospitals or public places.
Congressman Jim Jordan may foolishly and dangerously believe that America is done with Covid, but sadly Covid is not done with us. As this deadly virus continues to proliferate, and mutate into possibly even more infectious and virulent strains, the need for immunization grows ever greater...please stay safe my friends.
