Do you know the subject of the longest, most expensive Senate and Congressional Investigations in the history of the United States? Could it be the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, the Great Depression or the attack on Pearl Harbor? How about the assassination of John F. Kennedy, maybe it’s Watergate, Iran Contra, surely it must be the 9/11 Commission. All very commendable choices, but wrong on every count. More time, with literally thousands of man hours, exhausted dead-end, fruitless searches, and hard earned tax payer dollars have been foolishly spent, mostly by Republican led investigations, tracking the comings and goings of one Hillary Rodham Clinton.
That’s right folks, as far as Republicans are concerned, Hillary Clinton, former First Lady and now retired 73 year old Grandmother is still public enemy #1, and they think they have the receipts, cancelled checks and per-diems to prove it. Starting with the White Water investigations in 1992, Travel-gate, the Death of Vince Foster, the Congressional Committee on Hillary’s healthcare proposal, the Ken Starr report, the Monica Lewinsky affair, the Impeachment hearings, File-gate, Benghazi, and as recently as 2020 when Senator Lindsey Graham announced taking a “deep dive” into the Clinton-Russia Connection. Believe it or not, this exhaustive list is still incomplete, but there’s been over 28 years of investigations, hearings, testimonies, innuendos, mudslinging allegations and inquiries of what can only be called a complete and utter failure as the most expensive, partisan fishing expedition in history on this or any other planet.
The FBI alone, spent one year and $20 million, sifting through Hillary’s personal emails for incriminating evidence, there hasn’t been this much excitement within the Republican ranks since Cindy Brady secretly read Marcia’s diary. The State Department spent $14 million and the House Select Committee another $6.5 million investigating Benghazi. In total there were ten separate official inquiries into the Benghazi attack, including those by the U.S. Senate Select Bipartisan Committee, Homeland Security, Governmental Affairs, Armed Services Committee and the Bureau of Diplomatic Security. Former President Donald Trump’s hand picked Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, said the Justice Department would “Leave no stone unturned” and will use every technology available to uncover Hillary’s missing emails. In the end Sessions couldn’t find even a pebble to throw at Hillary Clinton.
Who could ever forget South Carolina Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy, who like a pied piper led the House Benghazi Brigade on a $8 million, two and a half year wild goose chase to find any hint of wrong doing against crooked Hillary. There were many legitimate reasons to have a comprehensive bipartisan investigation into the 2012 attack on a U.S. Diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, that left four Americans dead. But sadly that was not on the Republican agenda.
Comments like the one made by Congressman Kevin McCarthy revealed the hearings to be nothing more than political theatre, “Everybody thought Hillary was unbeatable, but we put together a special Benghazi select committee and now her poll numbers are dropping”. Republican Congressman Richard Hanna was even more blunt when he said, “The Benghazi Investigation was designed to go after somebody, and that somebody was Hillary Clinton”. So in other words, a blame game, a spectacle full of sound and fury, but of no real value, much like a bad episode of Jerry Springer. The Republicans eventually released an 800-page report, that read like an instruction manual for IKEA furniture, yet no evidence of a smoking gun. In the end, even the FBI and the Department of Justice concluded that Hillary Clinton, should not and could not be charged with any crime.
The Democrats are now calling for a Bipartisan Commission to fully investigate the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capital, by fanatical Donald Trump supporters that left 4 people dead and 138 police officers injured along with millions of dollars in damages. But suddenly Republicans have cold feet, with no appetite for criminal investigations, desire for accountability or setting the record straight. Truth and Justice be damned, especially if it means falling out of favor with Donald Trump and losing their membership to Club Mar-a-Lago. I believe this new found reluctance is about self-preservation and the much greater fear of being charged with a little thing the law likes to call “Accomplice Liability”, that’s aiding and abetting to you and me folks. Justice demands we leave no stone unturned...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.