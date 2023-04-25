As a Nation we have long since grown accustomed to the partisan, political bickering of our elected officials. Increasingly tolerant of their pathological lying, hostility and hate filled extremism. Why do we continue to allow those in positions of power and authority to flagrantly
disregard, abuse and even break the rules, regulations and laws that we all must live by in a civilized society?
It may be difficult to believe, but there is actually a ‘Code of Official Conduct’ for each and every member of the Senate and Congress, that requires them at all times to behave in a manner that does not reflect badly on the credibility of the House. How many would you say are living up to that very low bar of standards. There is a long list of other dos and don’ts, including not accepting gifts and any other form of compensation.
There are codes of moral ethics and conduct for those serving in the military, police officers, firemen, doctors, nurses, teachers, the clergy and even lawyers! There is also a ‘Code of Judicial
Conduct’ that judges must respect and honor the office as a public trust and maintain the very highest standards of judicial and personal conduct. They must remain impartial and avoid even
the appearance of impropriety. Everyone it seems must follow the rules, except those serving on the highest court in the land, the United States Supreme Court.
According to Chief Justice John Roberts, there is no reason for the court to adopt a code because every Justice already seeks to follow the very highest ethical standards. I would like to think he’s joking, but sadly this is the same man who said that corporations are people and that political campaigns funded by ‘Dark Money” are not required to reveal their donors. Well I hate
to point out the obvious, but ‘seeking to’ and ‘abiding by’ are two totally different concepts.
Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest serving member on the court has for decades failed to disclose any of the lavish gifts bestowed upon him by billionaire Harlan Crow, a mega-donor to
the Republican Party. How about a fun filled cruise on a luxury yacht, no problem, or maybe the use of a private jet, ready to take off into the wild blue yonder. Exotic vacations around the world and every summer you get to spend an entire week at private resort in the Adirondacks.
Justice Thomas would like for you to believe that he did not do anything wrong and in fact, all of the lavish gifts and personal hospitality that he had received over many years did not have to be reported. Well judge, even a waitress must keep a daily record of tips and not only report
them to the employer, but also file them on a tax return.
So are you pleading “Ignorant juris non excusat?” President Thomas Jefferson once said that
“Ignorance of the law is no excuse in any country”... so in other words, No Your Honor.
Please stay safe my friends.
