Knowing how to flip a switch to turn on a light does not make you an electrician, no more than flushing a commode makes you a plumber. Likewise it should go without saying that being a smart-ass and someone who lies for attention would be a poor choice for a Congressional candidate. But apparently not far from being a disqualifier, it now seems to be a badge of honor for someone with political aspirations. Intelligence and experience has been replaced with belligerence and incompetence.
Take for example Representatives, Madison Cawthorn, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene all part of the Republican Congressional class of 2021. Known for their inflammatory rhetoric, and belief in far-right conspiracy theories such as Pizzagate (Where members of the Democratic Party were running a child sex ring using Comet Ping Pong Pizzeria as a front), or the always popular Clinton Body Count, (Accusing Bill & Hillary of ordering the assassination of more than 50 American citizens). You can’t make this stuff up folks, and yet these individuals are duly elected members of the United States Congress.
At 26 years old, Madison Cawthorn is the youngest person serving in Congress today, but apparently North Carolina felt they needed someone with zero experience to represent the 11th district. He recently accused the Republican leadership of inviting him to outlandish sexual orgies in their homes and watched as they snorted lines of Cocaine. Wow! That’s quite an accusation, has a brand new plank been added to the Republican platform? But according to Kevin McCarthy, there is no evidence behind his statements and in fact Mr. Cawthorn has now admitted to making the whole lurid story up! Not that I believed a single word of this wanton tale, but the image of Mitch McConnell getting his freak on has been seared into my brain.
America we can and must do better...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.