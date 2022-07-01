As Americans we proclaim with self-congratulatory pride that we are a Nation of laws. A “Shining City on a Hill”, “Leader of the Free World”, a “Beacon of Democracy”, a land with equal opportunity and justice for all. The rule of law maintains that, not only the governed but also
the government shall be subject to the same laws.
It certainly looks good on paper, but what about when the rubber hits the road? What really happens when the wheels of justice are diverted by money, power, political influence or even the threat of violence, now what? We seem to be careening perilously close to the abyss, with
our destination unknown. What happens should the United States become nothing more than a
haphazard collection of separate and unequal states? Governed by third world style Dictators
armed with territorial jurisdiction.
In the Gettysburg Address, President Lincoln spoke of a government “of the people, by the people and for the people”. Will the legacy of those that struggled, that sacrificed so much, that gave the last full measure be in vain? Sadly, there is a fatal flaw in the reasoning of our beloved Founding Fathers, in assuming that those in positions of power would serve the common good
with honesty and integrity and above all, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the
United States.
As the January 6th Select Committee hearings continue to peel back the onion, the unprecedented level of deception is alarming. A fully orchestrated failed coup attempt of historic proportions to overthrow American Democracy. A conspiratorial act of betrayal that reaches the highest level of government up to and including the former President of the United States, one Donald J. Trump.
When asked to provide proof of Trump’s stolen election accusations Rudy Giuliani said “ We
have lots of theories but no evidence” and yet his unsubstantiated allegations continued unabated only adding to the confusion and chaos. Rudy claimed he had acquired 900 death
certificates that proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that dead people had voted and that number may be as high as 6,000 in the state of Georgia alone. He also claimed to have 400 signed affidavits from people who actually witnessed election fraud. Yet not a single shred of this smoking gun evidence has been provided to his good friends at Fox News or the courts. But when you are willing to cheat, bear false witness, encourage the use of violence, even break
the law, when the end justifies the means, the sky is the limit.
There is certainly a long list of Trump enablers that contributed to the frenzy of the mob and
the deadly aftermath of the Capitol riots, including Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz,
Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy just to name a few. And of course we can’t leave out the ladies,
who had their own cheerleading squad, Lauren Boebert, Kristi Noem, Sarah Huckabee and little
Miss Sunshine herself, Marjorie Taylor Greene and the list goes on. But this fool’s parade hinged
on the treasonous hate filled rhetoric of the world’s biggest sore loser Donald Trump.
I’ll leave you with the advice and kind words of wisdom of Mister Rogers: What do you do with the mad that you feel, when you feel so mad you could bite. When the whole wide world seems so wrong and nothing you do seems very right. It’s great to be able to stop when you’ve planned a thing that’s wrong and be able to do something else instead and think this song. ‘I can stop when I want to, I can stop when I wish, I can stop, stop, stop any time’.
It’s obvious that Donald Trump never lived in Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood...please stay safe my
friends.
