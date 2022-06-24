Remember when we all watched in disbelief as Rudy Giuliani appeared to be melting right before our very eyes during a televised press conference? Even Donald Trump was freaking out as the bizarre spectacle unfolded and his boy Rudy was suddenly becoming a laughing stock the whole world over. In fact, he was so embarrassed and humiliated that Trump later instructed his staff not to sign off on any of Mr. Giuliani’s requests for reimbursement of travel expenses or pay one penny for his legal services.
Hanna-Barbera never created a more zany cartoon character than tutti-frutti Rudy, but even he must know in Trump Town that one monkey don’t stop no show. In fact, Comrade Trump is out on the campaign trail spouting Soviet style propaganda like he’s in the middle of Red Square back home in the Motherland. At the Road to Majority Conference in Nashville, where he was the keynote speaker, Trump was full of bombast and doling out the rhetoric like a short order cook slinging hash in a greasy spoon truck stop.
The Big Lie, rigged election, fake news, witch-hunt, rhino Republicans, conniving Democrats and anything else he could blame for his his defeat, were all on the menu.
He called Mike Pence a “human conveyor belt” and assured the crowd that sniveling coward Pence would not be his running mate in 2024. Maybe Trump should be more concerned about who will be his cell-mate after he’s found guilty of treason. After referring to the Capitol riots as a “simple protest that got out of hand” he said he would think about pardoning all those involved. In my opinion, why bother, so far of the 185 criminal convictions handed down, the median prison sentence has only been 45 days! Martha Stewart served more time than that for insider trading. Believe it or not, 57 of those found guilty are being held under “home detention”, which is pretty much the equivalent of sending your child to their room.
Donald Trump has been complaining about “rigged elections” for years, after Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney in 2012, he called it a sham and claimed that America was no longer a Democracy. Trump was so mad that he sent out this tweet, “We can’t let this happen. We should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our Nation is totally divided”. Wow, that sound familiar? Trump’s former personal Attorney Micheal Cohen, said the reason for Trump’s hatred of Obama is plain and simple, he’s black. Obama is also incredibly articulate and he accomplished something Trump could never do, graduate at the top of his class from Harvard Law School.
If there’s any justice left at all, soon the notorious crime duo of Donald Trump and his old pal Rudy (aka Mr. Orange & Drippy) will soon be sharing the same cell, where they can argue over who gets the bottom bunk...please stay safe my friends.
