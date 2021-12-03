In 1918, at the Hippodrome Theater in New York City, legendary magician Harry Houdini performed an illusion that made headlines around the world. As an audience of more than 5,000 looked on in stunned amazement, he made an 8 foot tall, 3 ton live elephant disappear from the stage!
In 2015, with all the pageantry of a Greek god descending from Olympus, that old New York con man Donald Trump, not to be outdone, floated down the golden escalator of Trump Tower and one-upped the great Houdini. Not only did he make that once proud symbol of Republican conservative values disappear, but the whole GOP along with it.
Beginning with Abraham Lincoln in 1861, there have been a total 19 Republicans that have served as President of the Untied States. Republicans were the anti-slavery party, actually created to stop the expansion of slavery! They believed that the Federal Government had the authority to fund and support economic development and to protect the civil and political rights of all. Under the visionary leadership of President Lincoln, 100% of Republicans voted in favor of the 13th Amendment, formerly ending slavery in 1865.
Lincoln, although born into abject poverty grew into a man of honesty, resilience, strength, and the highest moral character. With little formal education, and mostly self-taught, he became an avid reader of the Bible and the works of Shakespeare and could recite the Constitution by heart. His elegant words could uplift and inspire, and the poignant simplicity that “all men are created equal” has enshrined the Gettysburg Address into the annals of history as one of the greatest speeches ever written.
Donald Trump on the other hand, can’t write a compound sentence and would have trouble reading the Constitution, let alone reciting it from memory! But, he was born into wealth and privilege and through the political contacts and financial contributions of his father, he was able to attend the finest schools. From an early age, Trump was regarded as an arrogant know-it-all, who by his own admission never liked to read. With a well earned reputation for dishonesty and litigiousness, along with a lifetime of shady business practices and a history of discrimination against people of color, made Trump an odd choice to carry the mantle of the Republican Party.
The environmental legacy of Republican President Theodore Roosevelt is enough to make even the most staunchest tree hugging Democrat green with envy. Known as the “Conservation President” he sat aside millions of acres of protected lands. He created 5 National Parks, 18 National Monuments, 51 Federal Bird Preserves, 150 National Forest and in 1905 oversaw the formation of the Bureau of Forestry!
No-one ever accused Republican President Richard Nixon of being a environmentalist. But he never the less established The EPA, and is responsible for The Clean Air & Safe Drinking Water Act, Toxic Substance Control Act, The Ocean Dumping Act, Coastal Zone Management Act, and the Endangered Species Act. Tricky Dick might have been a paranoid schizophrenic but he was our paranoid schizophrenic and every American owes him a debt of gratitude.
Over time Republican concerns about the environment changed and under President Ronald Reagan, environmental issues became politicized. He even once famously said the trees cause pollution, budgets were cut, enforcement reduced, public lands were opened up for Big Oil and Mining. Environmentalism was viewed as a liability, a job killer and Republican Conservative opposition grew stronger. The Reagan Administration even tried to lease the entire Outer Continental Shelf for oil drilling.
Under Donald Trump, we saw the largest reduction of protected public lands in history, days after taking office he gutted the Clean Air & Water Act. Granted developers access to offshore coastal protected waters and opened millions of acres of protected lands in Alaska, and the Arctic Wildlife refuge to logging, oil and gas development. Removed protections for more than half of all wetlands, weakened Carbon Dioxide emission standard for automobiles and power plants and cut regulations for the dumping of Mercury into our streams and rivers. Sadly, the Republican Party is no longer recognizable, in fact it has disappeared, and gone the way of the Dodo Bird. Donald Trump has molded the once proud GOP into his own image, of fear and bigotry, guided by greed and the lust for power. My, oh my, what a transformation, now you see it, now you don’t, from Abraham Lincoln to Donald Trump...please stay safe my friends.
