In the early months of 2016, presidential hopeful, billionaire real estate mogul and game show host, Donald J. Trump was barnstorming the country. Preaching a new style of Republican Nationalism, to overflowing crowds and bringing an ever increasing level of euphoric enthusiasm to the true believers and the soon to be converted. Chants of “Lock her up” and “Build a wall” reverberated across the United States, over the airwaves and around the world.
But “Repeal and Replace”, was the mantra most often heard at every campaign stop, every stump speech and every television interview. Again and again Trump promised, “On Day One” he would deliver a new Health Care Plan for all Americans at a tiny fraction of the cost. Trump’s campaign website stated that “On day one of the Trump administration, we will ask Congress to immediately deliver a full repeal of Obamacare”. Folks, you can’t be much plainer than that, even the most liberal Democrat had to admit that would be quite an achievement. For who could be against being able to negotiate for cheaper prescription drug prices and lower Health Care costs that covered all Americans. This brings to mind a quote from Nikita Khrushchev, the first Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, “Politicians are the same all over, they promise to build bridges even when there are no rivers”...in other words talk is cheap.
In January of 2017, the Republicans now had complete control of Washington, from the House of Representatives, the Senate and the Oval Office. President Trump demanded that the Congress immediately repeal the Affordable Care Act and pass a new Health Care Plan quickly, that he would sign into law. This should have been very easy for the Republican Party because for the past decade they claimed to have a “Table Ready Health Plan” just waiting to be implemented. But suddenly a crippling case of “Cold-Feetitis” swept through the halls of Congress, a perplexing condition that rendered Republicans frozen in their tracks. Now cries of “Slow Down”, “We’re moving too fast” “Delay the vote”, and then that old political game of “Kick the can” became the option of least resistance. So much for day one, two, three and even four, so here we are 1,293 days later still without that great, beautiful Trump Health Care Plan.
But wait, it ain’t over yet folks, Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s just that old con-man, Donald J. Trump! In an interview with Fox News Chris Wallace on July 19th, 2020, from the White House Rose Garden, Trump promised that he would approve a new Health Care Plan in two weeks! “We’re signing a new health care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health care plan. We’re going to sign an immigration plan, and various other plans. Nobody will have done what I’m doing in the next four weeks. You’re going to find it to be a very exciting two weeks”! Now I know you cynics out there are gonna say, but wait, didn’t Trump say the exact same thing on June 17th 2019, in an interview with George Stephanopoulos from ABC News?
All I can say is, it could not happen at a better time, with 47.2% of all Americans without a job, 44 million completely uninsured, another 38 million with woefully inadequate health coverage, 4.75 million infected with Covid-19 and more than 157,000 deaths. Well Mr. President, your two weeks are up and all of America is waiting.
Please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.