After years of crying and whining about rigged elections and massive voter fraud, President Donald Trump is now encouraging his supporters to commit a felony by intentionally voting twice. To my Republican friends out there, I say, please “Do Not” follow this bit of desperate and ill-informed Presidential advice. But of course, the good news is unlike conspiracy, Criminal Solicitation does not require the solicited party (that would be you) to perform an illegal activity, such as voting twice. Just by making the request, Donald Trump has already committed a crime! Sadly, U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who is starting to look more and more like a constipated Bulldog, claims to be unsure about the illegalities of voting twice.
Alleging voter fraud is a page right out of the Republican playbook, a Trojan Horse, nothing more than a distraction to suppress Democratic votes. From gerrymandering Congressional districts, purging infrequent voters, imposing constrictive time limits on early voting and closing down polling sites in poor minority areas, are all part of the Republican strategy. By Trump’s own admission, Republicans would never win another election if voting was made easier by same day registration and mail-in ballots, according to Trump, it would be the end of the Republican party. Well, I say, break out the Ale-8, crank up the Bob Seger and let’s see what happens!
In all honesty, the incident rate of voter fraud in the United States is extremely low. In fact an exhaustive review of the 2016 Presidential election found only 4 documented cases of fraud. Comprehensive studies by the non-partisan Government Accountability Office, the Republican Lawyers Association, The Brennan Center, Columbia and Arizona Universities and even the Department of Justice found the rate of voter fraud is between 0.0003% & 0.0025%, making it almost infinitesimal.
In other news, when then candidate Donald Trump was out on the campaign trail seeking to become the Republican nominee for President, he repeatedly called Senator John McCain a loser. He also said that McCain was not a war hero because he was captured. Now he’s willing to swear on anything and everything that he never called McCain a loser, but that’s not true. We know because he posted up a tweet in bold letters for the whole world to read: “John McCain is a Loser”. Maybe someone should tell the President that once something is on the internet it remains accessible to the public, pretty much forever. So when Donald Trump calls out, “that’s a lie, fake news or a hoax”, Democrats only need to remember three little words...roll the tape.
A controversial article written by Jeffrey Goldberg was recently published in the Atlantic Monthly, drawing back the curtain and revealing even more how Donald Trump is unfit to be President. On Trump’s November 2018 trip to France, it was decided that due to logistical difficulties caused by the weather(rain), Trump would not attend a commemoration at the Belleau Cemetery for U.S. soldiers and Marines buried there. At first the excuse was that the Secret Service refused to drive him there, then because of the rain a helicopter would be unable to fly him to the location. Really Mr. President, are we to believe that the U.S. Marines can’t fly a helicopter in the rain?
But somehow inclement weather did not stop a delegation led by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, German Chancellor Angel Merkel, Chief of Staff General John Kelly and Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford from attending. According to four high ranking officials, Trump referred to the fallen soldiers as “Losers and Suckers” and the real reason for not going was his anger at the French President and that without tents for shelter the rain would mess up his hair. Now in all fairness to the President, I will say that a high moisture content in the air can play havoc with a comb over.
Regardless what Donald Trump says, it remains one man, one vote...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.