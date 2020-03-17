Covid-19 is a highly contagious, severe, acute respiratory virus that does not discriminate. In fact it could not care less if you are Democrat, Republican, black, white, rich, poor, or even President or pauper. Donald Trump’s feeble attempt at minimizing the threat of the Coronavirus with false information and propaganda is the equivalent of trying to control the swollen waters of a flooded river by installing a chain-link fence.
Epidemiology experts at the World Health Organization say that the United States is weeks, if not months, behind were we should be in our preparedness to deal with a life threatening pandemic. But not according to Donald Trump who tweeted Sunday that we had already implemented a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan to battle the Coronavirus. The staggering incompetence and dishonesty of Donald Trump is an insult to the Nation, and he only exacerbates the problem by continuing to contradict and disregard the findings of his very own health officials.
At last count there were 95 countries and almost a 110,000 people worldwide that have been infected and 3,500 deaths. Meanwhile, here at home 32 states have reported 500 cases of those infected with 21 deaths, along with six states, including Kentucky, declaring an emergency. Sadly, these numbers are rapidly increasing even as I write this article, and in what can only be called a dereliction of duty, the cowardly President Trump is hiding behind a wall of denial.
Expecting our front-line defense of doctors and nurses to be able to properly treat infected patients while lacking much needed protective equipment and face masks and even test kits, is like the Egyptian Pharaoh commanding the Israelites to make bricks without straw. In a three week span of time, China tested more than 300,000 people and are distributing 1.5 million test kits a week! South Korea is testing 10,000 people a day and have now implemented drive-thru testing centers. The U.K. has tested almost 20 thousand people and Italy 10 thousand, yet here in the U.S. only 1,583 people have been tested since January!
The Coronavirus is demanding the one thing that Donald Trump cannot or will not do...be straight with the American public and tell the truth. Instead, he continues to try and bluff his way through this crisis by contradicting public health officials and dismissing scientific experts, because Trump believes, and has stated, that he has a natural instinct for science. Using Differential Equations, Linear Algebra, Calculus and simple grade school math the World Health Organization has determined that the Coronavirus has a mortality rate of 3.4%. Based on nothing more than a hunch, Donald Trump claims that number is false and in fact it’s way below 1%. Trump announced to the world that the United States now has the virus under control and fully contained. According to the Center For Disease Control: “We have failed in all efforts to contain the virus, we are now trying to mitigate the effects as the pandemic spreads across the Nation”.
At the C.D.C. in Atlanta, Trump spoke with reporters and said that, “everywhere I go, people are really surprised I know this stuff. Everyone of these Doctors said, how do you know so much about this. Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for President”!
Unknowingly, the demented Trump has uttered a statement I fully agree with.
