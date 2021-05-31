The International Space Station crew members are reporting massive plumes of smoke emanating from our Nation’s Capitol as pants burn, like a wildfire out of control as Republicans drench themselves in denial about the violent January 6th attacks. Just the mere suggestion of a Congressional bipartisan investigation has the comedy duo of McConnell & McCarthy sweating bullets like suspects in a police lineup. Why are a couple of Law & Order boys so worried, what could they possibly be so afraid of? Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive!
I swear to tell the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth. But remember the truth carries the burden of consequences. The truth could implicate you in some form of wrong doing, the whole truth may even be an admission of guilt. The truth can be naked, unvarnished, a bitter pill to swallow and at times even harsh. Where as, a lie can be all dressed up, fabricated, malleable, a sweet elixir made to deceive, a lie can be what ever we desire it to be. The truth is Eternal, the Bible tells us, the truth shall set you free, but a lie is as old as time, and some ancient cultures call a lie, venom for your soul.
We’ve got to ask, just how many cooks whipped up this little recipe to attack our Democracy and overthrow a U.S. election? House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can go on Fox News and pretend the Capitol riots were a peaceful protest, spread the “Big Lie” of massive voter fraud and proclaim the innocence of Donald Trump until he’s red, white and blue in the face. He doesn’t fear legal prosecution, because lying to the public is not a crime. You wanna know where little Kevin won’t go, into a Federal Court of Law and repeat these same lies under oath, because perjury is a crime, punishable up to 5 years in prison.
In November of 1983, a member of the Armed Resistance Unit planted and detonated a bomb in the north wing of the U.S. Capitol. Thankfully, no deaths were reported and no one was injured although there were $250,000 in damages. What followed was a 5 year investigation with 6 people being charged. The treasonous attack of January 6th, 2021, deserves no less.
There may be a new white hope on the horizon for the Republican Party, because Andrew Giuliani, the son of the now disgraced Rudy Giuliani, has thrown his pedigree into the ring to be the next Mayor of New York! Andrew says that politics is in his DNA, because if his daddy was Mayor, then he should be Mayor, sadly, this is what passes for qualifications. But this guy really is amazing folks, he’s only thirty-five years old, and claims that he has 5 decades in politics and public service! Isn’t there some sort of policy about lying on a job application? I think I smell smoke...please stay safe my friends.
