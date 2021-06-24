Lock up your daughters and lock up your wives, lock up your backdoor and run for life, because Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly are back! Taking their own brand of debauchery and mayhem out on the road for what I like to call, “The Pathetic Little Men Tour”, and it’s going to be just like olden times!
Although the citizens of the world have enjoyed a nice reprieve since Trump’s permanent ban from Twitter, there’s been a void of roaring silence for the faithful. Without a daily injection of hate filled conspiracy theories and propaganda, many have been forced to go cold turkey, while others try to maintain by chasing the dragon with a watered down fix from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Fox News. But this is nothing more than a poor man’s substitute for the real thing. But hope is on the horizon as the Mar-a-Lago Messiah comes riding out of the sunset.
When this money-making-gravy-train rolls into your town, Trump & O’Reilly, the guys that put the “Ass” in Assault, will be passing around the collection plate as they pontificate on the joys of good ole American Capitalism. Tickets are on sale now, a seat in the nose-bleed sections will set you back a working-man friendly price of a $126 bucks. But, if you want to see the sweat and feel the heat of the orange glow emanating from the stage, the Premium Package can be had for a mere $5,249! Please be advised though, ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
If you’ve ever wanted to know how to portray yourself as the real victim, ignore a Congressional Subpoena, or how to bribe a foreign government with tax payer money, then don’t miss this show. You’ll learn why windmills are bad, how to become pen-pal buddies with a murderous Dictator and why mail-in voting can’t be trusted. There will be lessons on how to hook up with a porn star, break campaign finance laws by paying out $280,000 in hush-money, and the best part, your personal attorney goes to prison for the misdeed.
Last, but certainly not least, how to lead a treasonous, bloody, deadly mob insurrection to overthrow the United States Government then deny all culpability, as your foot soldiers face criminal prosecution!
Has the storm truly passed or are we still yet in the eye of the hurricane...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.