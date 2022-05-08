To quote the lyrics of an old blues song, “there’s two kinda of people I just can’t stand, that’s a lying woman or a begging man”, and this past few weeks we’ve had our fill of both. Drum roll please: First up, that sour little Georgia peach, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said she agrees with those who say the Parkland School shootings where 17 students and staff members were murdered was actually a “False Flag”, a staged event with crisis actors.
That statement alone should disqualify this spittle spewing evil twin sister to Jim Jordan from ever holding public office, but wait there’s so much more. According to her, there’s no evidence that a plane crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11, Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason and should be put to death, President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Jobs Act is a Communist take over of America, or that Satan is controlling the Catholic Church. Greene’s a true believer of the “Big Lie” and that Democrats are cannibalistic pedophiles who stole the election, maybe that’s why Trump calls her a rising star of the Republican Party.
Whether she’s hanging with the boys at a White Nationalist Conference or loudly proclaiming QAnon conspiracy theories at Fox News, or just kicking it with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, little Marjorie has never been able to keep her trash talking pie-hole shut. Until now, in a court of law, sworn under oath to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, she’s suddenly as meek as a mouse and is backtracking more than an escaped convict.
When asked about calling Nancy Pelosi a traitor who deserved the death penalty the Congresswoman replied “No, I haven’t said that”, but the video evidence proves she did say that. She denied ever saying that she opposed the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden, until once again, the video shows otherwise. When confronted with her social media post supporting the execution of prominent Democrats, she blamed her staff! I’m not a lawyer but, “widdle gurl”, you are dangerously close to perjuring yourself. These are all softball questions, just wait until she’s being grilled by the FBI.
In an uncharacteristic moment of clarity, Senator Mitch McConnell referred to Congresswoman Greene as looney tunes, not living in reality and called her a cancer on the GOP...but in the end he would still support her over any Democrat.
Please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.