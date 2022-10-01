If you had to choose just one word that best described Donald Trump, what would that word
be? You’re probably thinking, why heck, that’s easy I can name at least a thousand different words. I agree, but remember you can only pick one! Some might say, narcissistic, unqualified, abhorrent even delusional, all which would be very good choices. Others might say, liar, amoral, sociopath or how about megalomaniac, which has a very nice ring to it. A long impressive list of very strong contenders, but still...
Suddenly you begin to wonder, does such a word even exist? How can one word encapsulate all that you find so viscerally repulsive about Donald Trump. Not so easy is it, but for me, I think “traitor” just might be the one word I would choose. I bet the one word that none of us was thinking about, has to be “telepathic”, but according to Donald Trump he has that ability.
That’s right folks, former President Trump has remarkable powers of telepathy, hence he could
declassify highly sensitive Top Secret Government documents just by thinking about it. We know this, because he recently made the startling revelation in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News. As young boys, my cousin Greg and I somehow got the crazy notion we could fly, so using bath towel as capes we jumped off the roof of the toilet. Faster than you could say “Up, Up and Away” we went down, down to the ground! Make believe can be fun when you’re nine years old, but when you’re a 76 year old grown man like Donald Trump it becomes worrisome.
With millions of people around the world watching, bidding a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth, our boy Donald just had to be the center of attention. Complaining that if he were still President he’d have a much better seat than Joe Biden.
This from a little man sitting thousands of miles away across an ocean because he was not invited. After the sudden and
tragic passing of Princess Diana, Trump paid his respects on the Howard Stern Show. He said
she had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin, she had the whole thing, she was crazy but those are minor details. He told Howard that he would not have hesitated to have sex with her, but only if she passed an HIV test first. Pick a word any word...please stay safe my friends.
