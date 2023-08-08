Republicans everywhere are sounding the alarm, so batten down the hatches, lock up the backdoor and run for your life! What’s all the commotion about, are we being attacked by space invaders from Mars? Has Fox News announced that Rosie O’Donnell will be taking over for Tucker Carlson, has Wendy’s threatened to discontinue the Baconator sandwich?
Believe it or not, what’s really keeping Republicans tossing and turning at night is the new “Barbie” movie, that’s right folks, the imaginary adventures based on a plastic doll. Could it be all that dazzling hot neon feminist pink is just too catastrophic for a dull monochrome macho man world?
Ben Shapiro, a Republican political commentator, called it a flaming garbage heap of a film made for middle aged moms and their 8 year old daughters. He was so angry that he actually made a home video of himself, drenching poor Barbie, her boyfriend Ken, and their cute little pink jeep with lighter fluid and striking the match. Then like a deranged pyromaniac, he stood by gleefully watching as they melted away. Now he’s crying like a sniveling coward about a bunch of “crazy people” sending him mean, threatening tweets all because he set a couple of dolls on fire.
Then we have Senator Ted Cruz. Instead of being concerned about the failing Texas power grid and (at last count) 17 citizens dying from heat related causes, he’s all steamed up about a kid’s movie. According to Ted, Barbie is guilty of brainwashing America’s impressionable young girls with Chinese communism.
This type of ridiculous behavior is nothing new for Mr. Cruz, in 2019 he was attacking Big Bird of Sesame Street for promoting the Covid-19 vaccination, calling it government sponsored propaganda.
What is this strangely weird obsession (phobia) that Republicans seem to have with fictional cartoon characters and The Muppets? Remember televangelist Jerry Falwell, he mounted a crusade against The Teletubbies, calling Tinky Winky a purple, homosexual moral menace to all of America’s children. Then we had Fox Business News host, Lou Dobbs, attacking Dr. Seuss’s the Lorax as a tree-hugging movie. Claiming that Hollywood is once again indoctrinating our children with green energy policies. The Republican Conservative Political Action Conference actually banned Big Bird, Elmo and Bert & Ernie, who they called a gay-couple from attending their rallies. Oh, and lets not forget The Cookie Monster, because he was asking kids to eat more vegetables!
Don’t you find it interesting that so many Republicans can find communistic, homosexual, evil, subliminal messages in a 90 minute movie about a Barbie doll? But in more than 40,000 hours of video footage, featuring angry deranged, out for blood Trump supporters attacking the Police, ransacking and desecrating our Nation’s Capitol, they tell us there’s nothing to see here folks, so let’s move along...please stay safe my friends.
