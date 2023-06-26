Everyone’s favorite former game show host, Donald Trump, has made a very small and
benign request to all of his Republican Presidential rivals. Simply make a pledge to grant him a full and complete pardon, should they and not he, win the 2024 election. Now don’t you worry Donnie Boy, because love means never having to say you’re sorry. Besides most of these feeble-kneed, addlebrained little rascals swoon over you like Alfalfa over Darla at a school picnic.
I guess my question is, why does a totally innocent man, need or even want a pardon? You’ve
told us time and time again that you’ve done absolutely nothing wrong and most certainly not anything illegal? After all, you’re the real victim here, it’s just those evil Democrats trying to besmirch your good name and reputation.
Republicans agree, that you have every right to keep Nuclear Codes and Top Secret, Highly Classified Documents. I mean, what’s this world coming to, if we can’t trust Donald Trump to safeguard matters of National Security, then who can we trust. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has assured everyone that a bathroom with a lock on the door is a perfectly safe and reasonable place to store sensitive Government information. So don’t worry, be happy.
The GOP tells us that the person we really need to be concerned with is none other than the girl who got away, Hillary Clinton. Although she has been out of office for almost a decade, this little lady still makes Republican’s blood boil over. While out on the 2016 campaign trail, Donald Trump promised his supporters that he would appoint a special prosecutor to fully investigate
Hillary and her emails. During the Presidential debates he told her, if he were in charge, she
would be in jail. Remember the rapturous crowds deliriously chanting “Lock Her UP” over and
over like a vengeful incantation.
With Donald Trump as President, Republicans now had complete and total control over the
Senate and the Congress, and with Trump’s hand-picked man at the Department of Justice, in no time flat, Hillary would be out busting rocks on a chain gang. So what happened, why didn’t Trump bring this “no good, lying, dangerous woman” to justice? Just one more of the many
broken and discarded promises of Donald Trump...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.