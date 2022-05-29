In the song, “Good Time Charlie’s Got The Blues”, Danny O’Keefe offered up some everyman wisdom when he sang, “Some got to win, some got to lose”. Too bad we now have a long list of whimpering sore loser politicians that refuse to heed that bit of sage real world advice.
At one time, the United States and the peaceful transfer of power was the Gold Standard of Democracy, envied and admired by the whole world. Not anymore. How to lose with grace and humility has become a lost art viewed as old-fashion and quaint, especially in the scorched earth tactics displayed by many of today’s politicians.
You may not win every race but by simply accepting responsibility, you can maintain the confidence of a winner without becoming a whiner. Hey, I get it, nothing feels quite like the thrill of victory, but even in the agony of defeat, there’s still a lot we can learn. By exposing our weaknesses, we can learn from our mistakes, allowing us to improve and become a better player, co-worker or candidate for office. Did you know that in 1923, Babe Ruth struck out more times than any other player in Major League Baseball. Through his 22 years in the Majors he struck out 1,330 times, but he was never called a loser or failure. In fact, without question by every matrix, by every statistic, whether you refer to him as the “Sultan of Swat”, “The Great Bambino” or simply “The Babe”, Babe Ruth is rightfully regarded as the greatest baseball player of all time.
Recently, the Trump-endorsed, Madison Cawthorn lost his bid for reelection for the 11th Congressional District of North Carolina. In true sore-loser fashion, he blames everyone but himself for his defeat and is already plotting his revenge, not against Democrats but instead members of the Republican Party.
Even though he’s been cited twice for driving with a revoked license, twice for trying to board a commercial airline with a gun, accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women and having a inappropriate relationship with a male aid, this slow learner still views himself as a true conservative Republican.
Even before all the 2020 Presidential votes were counted, the narcissistic Trump declared himself the winner! When that didn’t work, he blamed the rigged voting machines, then it was the United States Post Office with all those pesky mail-in ballots, or maybe it was those crooked vote counters or those weak Republican election officials that certified the results, anybody but Trump! Sadly, Donald Trump has become like a demented conjuror, slowly stirring a bubbling cauldron, chanting incantations and calling for the forces of Dark MAGA and the new “RIGHT” to rise up and take command.
In Trump World, you are either with him or part of a great conspiracy of Rinos and Democrats plotting against his return to power.I for one still have faith in this great experiment called American Democracy, with freedom, justice, equal rights and fairness for all and by working together we can make this world a better place. Babe Ruth once famously said, “Never let the fear of striking out stand in your way”, that’s why I believe as a Nation we must continue to swing for the fences...please stay safe my friends.
