Mike Pence has been going around telling everyone that as President he will model himself after Ronald Reagan. Hey Mikey, here’s a thought, why not try being your own man for a change instead of hiding behind someone else’s shadow. But I suppose they do share at least a couple of things in common, Reagan once starred in a movie with a chimpanzee and Mike
Pence spent fours years working for a bright orange orangutang.
Did I agree with every decision President Reagan made, of course not, but I never once doubted his patriotism. And you can bet that Reagan would have never kowtowed to the likes of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, and he would not have hesitated to call Donald Trump a traitor to the United States. On the other hand, Pence couldn’t muster up enough courage to confront Donald Trump even when he said he deserved to be hanged.
Remember when Trump promised that he would build a great big beautiful wall and make Mexico pay for it? Well guess what, it never happened. President Reagan told the leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev to “Tear Down That Wall” and guess what, the walls came
tumbling down. Trump is a blowhard, wanna-be tough guy, who bragged that he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any votes. That’s called
talking the talk. President Reagan was shot down by an assassin’s bullet and twelve days later he was back in the Oval Office joking that he forgot to duck. That’s called walking the walk. President Reagan was old school tough, Trump is a wimpy coward who will gladly pay you Tuesday for a Big Mac today.
In the aftermath of the treasonous January 6th Capitol riots, the lies, threats, acts of violence, hate fueled racism and hundreds of frivolous stolen election lawsuits continue unabated and sadly have only grown exponentially. Let’s be honest, the conservative family
values and high moral standards of the once proud GOP have been rejected and replaced with fear, disinformation and intimidation, all to feed the vulgar, insatiable ego of Donald Trump.
After the assassination attempt on his life, President Reagan was visited in the hospital by the Democratic Speaker of the House, Tip O’Neill. Holding on to his hand, he knelt beside the bed
of the President and they prayed and wept together. Although they fought like cats and dogs over many issues they both were willing to find compromise on behalf of the American people.
And at the end of the day, they remained friends, always ready to share a drink and a laugh. My advice to Mike Pence, if he wishes to model himself after Ronald Reagan, he better first call his tailor because he’s going to need a brand new pair of big-boy pants...please stay safe
my friends.
