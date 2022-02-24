There was a a time in American history, that no man was above the law, not even Presidents, and that creed was part of the bedrock of our Democracy. That moment has passed, and today there are those who believe that blind justice and the full weight of the law should only befall upon those less fortunate, the poor, the powerless and people of color.
Within the ranks of the Republican leadership there are those that stand ready to bestow “Absolute Immunity” to Donald Trump, to be free from all liability and criminal prosecution of any kind. On more than one occasion while serving as President, Trump said “I have Article II of the Constitution, where I have the right to do whatever I want”, so let it be written, so let it be done. Sorry Pharaoh, but in an unanimous decision handed down by the Supreme Court of the United States, “The President may hold the highest office in the land, but he is not above the law” so look that up in your Funk & Wagnalls.
Judge Arthur Engoron recently ruled that New York Attorney General Letitia James, has a clear right to investigate the Trump Organization, and in fact former President Donald Trump must testify “Under Oath” about his business practices. No sooner had those words been spoken, that the anguished cries of “But what about Hillary” reverberated around the court room. Ah yes, Hillary Rodham Clinton, the one woman unswayed by his con-man charm or his snake oil sales pitch, the one woman that will forever haunt the fevered dreams of Donald Trump. I can see it now, a dark night in the sweltering heat of the French Quarter a raging Donald Trump stands out in the street, deliriously calling HILLARY...H-I-L-L-A-R-Y...HILLARY!!!
Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba, even tried to argue that Donald Trump was part of the “Protected Class”, you know, those special super wealthy people that should not be made to testify in court. I’m not a lawyer, but it may be time to think about an Insanity Defense for Donnie Boy, I mean who could argue with that?...please stay safe my friends.
