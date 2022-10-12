Over bloody war torn fields, Ukrainian bullets scream for vengeance. While hundreds of weary
disillusioned Russian soldiers throw down their weapons, running for their lives, retreating across the border. Faster than you can say “Back in the U.S.S.R.”, Putin’s Ministry of Defense were cranking up the old propaganda machine to announce this was a pre-planned regrouping and not Russian soldiers actually fleeing the battle field.
Nice try comrade, but the Oxford Dictionary defines “Retreat” as the withdraw from enemy
forces as a result of superior power after a defeat. The results of all this so called regrouping
have left huge arsenals of ammunitions behind, along with armored combat vehicles and tanks
that are now being put to good use by Ukrainian forces.
Before the invasion Putin bragged that Ukraine would collapse like a deck of cards and the Ukrainian people would greet Russian troops as liberators. Donald Trump was so impressed that he called Putin a savvy genius for just walking right in and taking over a country. I wonder if all of Trump’s hero worshiping is making his boyfriend Kim Jong-un jealous?
No amount of face saving by Vladimir Putin is going to change the fact that one of the most powerful military forces in the history of the world is getting its ass kicked by a country without a Navy and no larger than the size of Texas. Meanwhile there are anti-war protests in the
streets of Moscow and more than 200,000 Russian men are fleeing the Motherland, refusing to
be used as cannon fodder in a genocidal war!
If there is any justice, Putin’s hubris will lead to his own downfall and defeat. Mark Twain once said “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of fight in the dog”...please stay safe my friends.
