From the primordial mist of Scandinavian folklore, the Kraken, a gigantic sea monster rises from the depths of the ocean to devour its enemies. The vengeful antagonist stands at the abyss between good and evil, to summon the dark forces of the under-world to “Release the Kraken” upon the unsuspecting villagers below.
It may feel like a scene from a Hollywood movie, but here we are folks, the stakes could not be higher with Democracy hanging in the balance.
Virginia Thomas, the wife of a sitting Supreme Court Justice, covertly conspired with former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others to overthrow the 2020 Presidential election. In her own words “Do not concede, it takes time for the Army who is gathering for his back...to save us from the left taking America down...Release the Kraken”!
In his recent memoir, The Chief’s Chief, Mark Meadows attempts to white-wash history by claiming the idea to gather on January 6th was organic, and the resulting violence was the actions of a small handful of fanatics. We now know that more than 2,500 rioters breached the Capitol, 750 people in 48 states have been arrested and at last count 165 have pleaded guilty. This so called peaceful gathering of Trump supporters came armed with chemical sprays and metal pipes, wearing helmets and tactical vests.
Really Mr. Meadows, happenstance? Donald Trump’s own tweet from Dec. 19, 2020, proves otherwise, “Big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6th, be there will be wild”. I believe we can list this statement under evidential fact. Also in the early days of December, the Women for America First were granted a permit for the Jan. 6th Rally by the National Park Service and Caroline Wren, a major fund raiser for Trump, was listed as VIP Advisor.
Between Nov. 2020 and Jan. 2021, Virginia Thomas sent Mark Meadows 29 text messages, on ways to overturn the election results along with conspiracy theories and demonstrably false statements. The following text she sent on November 5th, two days after the election “Biden crime family and ballot fraud co-conspirators, along with election officials are being arrested and detained for ballot fraud, right now and over the coming days and will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition”.
For the record, on Nov. 5, 2020, Joe Biden and his family along with Kamala Harris were in his home state of Delaware speaking to a crowd of supporters.
He said, I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I’m here to report when the count is finished we believe we will be the winners. Two days later, after receiving more than 81 million votes and 306 electoral votes, President elect Joe Biden gave a prime-time victory speech where he pledged to be a President who seeks not to divide, but unify, we are not enemies, we are Americans.
Could Mark Meadows and Virginia Thomas be charged with treason, probably not, but most certainly with Seditious Conspiracy: If two or more persons in any state, subject to the jurisdiction of the U.S. conspire to overthrow, put down, destroy or prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of “ANY” law of the U.S. they shall each be fined or imprisoned not more than 20 years or both.
So release the Kraken...and please stay safe my friends.
