The Courts: This may be Trump’s ultimate ace. Even Republicans and Independents who disagree with Trump on other things will often still vote for him because of this one crucial issue. For decades the Courts have been used by the left to install laws that otherwise were too unpopular to pass nationwide such as Roe v. Wade (ushered in abortion) or Obergefell v. Hodges (ushered in same-sex marriage). For example, even California in 2008 voted to recognize marriage as one man and one woman, and liberals would have had little hope of nationalizing same-sex marriage had the courts not assisted their efforts. In the span of 3 years Trump has appointed 51 circuit court judges (which is very close to the 55 Obama appointed in his entire 8 years of presidency). He has flipped 3 of these circuit courts to a conservative majority, which means conservative judges now control 7 out of 13 of these Court of Appeals. That is crucial because these courts decide over 60,000 cases a year, so most cases stop there. Trump has already named 2 judges to the Supreme Court (Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh) with Kavanaugh replacing the centrist Anthony Kennedy to give conservatives an advantage of 5-4.
Economy: Trump has been able to boast the highest DOW closing record at 29,551 on February 12, 2020. While many of the gains have since been erased by the Coronavirus it has only affected American markets for a little over a month and if he is reelected he will have time to make up for the losses. The economy grew over 4% (4.2%) in the second quarter of 2018, which was a promise Trump had made to the American people. Unemployment is also the lowest it has been since 1969, and that includes the lowest unemployment rate of all time for African Americans, Mexican Americans, and Asian Americans. It is also the lowest unemployment for women in 67 years. ISIS: By December of 2017, ISIS held 2% the territory it once held. Trump’s strong stance against ISIS appears to have paid off as they have few significant territories left under its power. Trump’s finest moment in his policy with ISIS was October 27, 2019 when Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (leader of ISIS since 2013) was killed in a raid approved by him and carried out by American forces in Syria. NATO: One of Trump’s complaints in American foreign policy is that American allies did not pay their own fair share. Since taking office, he is able to boast that he has doubled the amount of allied countries that have met their commitment of spending at least 2% of their GDP on defense. He can also factually claim that American allies have increased spending by over $130 billion as of the end of 2019.
Pro-Life: Trump is easily the most pro-life president since Reagan, and if given the same time as him will likely be remembered as an even greater enemy of abortion activists. In addition to his selection of vigorously pro-life judges to the courts, he has also signed into legislation the “Protect Life Rule” which prohibits Title X family planning funds from going to any establishment which performs on-site abortions, which is a huge slap to Planned Parenthood. Other major notables are that Trump has made good on his promise to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, has signed the VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act, and furthermore expanded telehealth and walk-in clinics for veterans. He made good on his promises to withdraw from Obama’s Iran Deal and kept America out of the Paris Climate Deal, citing that America could do better under its own terms. For better or for worse President Trump has made good on many of his promises, although some (most notably the wall) have yet to be fulfilled.
