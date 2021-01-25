There’s a competition brewing for the Chinese Communist Party’s most notorious lobbyist in America between Joe Biden, Jon Ossoff, and Eric Swalwell.
Ossoff has faced scrutiny for receiving and originally hiding a payment from a Chinese Communist Party-linked company. His media company produced a documentary that praised China’s growing influence, and Ossoff has even encouraged his Twitter followers to follow the CCP’s state-run media platform.
Blind to Ossoff’s red flags, Joe Biden is headed down to Georgia today. Not only has Biden said we should be “helping” China, and that China is “not our problem,” he STILL insists the investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China is disinformation.
That brings us to Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell. What does a Democrat have to do to be removed by Nancy Pelosi from the Intelligence Committee? Astonishingly, having “close ties” with a Chinese spy does not merit Nancy Pelosi removing Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.
Bottom Line: There was no New Year’s resolution from the Democrat Party to distance themselves from the Chinese Communist Party as evidenced by Jon Ossoff, Joe Biden, and Eric Swalwell’s continued dovish approach to China.
