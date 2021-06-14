Republican Perspective

By John Paul Duddy
During the time I have been writing my articles, I have been trying to find a bit of a different issue, but also a major issue in our lives today. Now I would like to mention the issue of evolution of man and how we have managed to domesticate animals and such to make our lives more enjoyable, but can anyone make any since of the fact that throughout time while we have domesticated these animals, the human race has become so un-domesticated? Were becoming our own worst enemies.
Even wild animals have more sense and protection for their young and respect for fellow animals than what we have. Just give it a thought and I am sure you get the point. We’ve all learned to look to the other way and have became numb to what is happening around us while the rest have gone crazy. while just walking down the street minding you own, you can have your hair set on fire, be shot or stabbed all while the town around you is burning.
Have we just accepted this insanity as the new normal? Please don’t let me think that we have became nothing more than brain fart dumbocrats. I for one, know I am not one of those. I am domesticated and know there a lot more out there who are also. We just can’t keep being a silent majority. It’s time to flip the switch back to domestication and shut down the insanity. I know it can be done. I for one am not ashamed to say it is time to shut down the BLM movement. This is a disgrace to their own. I don’t want issues to keep becoming a black or white issue. But I do believe all lives matter and I respect only the respectable- any color. But I have no respect for the BLM movement. It needs to end.
I am 66 years old and lived through the 60’s..and those were crazy times with the Vietnam War riots and protests. But we made it through it. However, these times today we have lost all sense and are destroying each other and everything, here in our own country. I feel safer to pet a rabid stray dog than to shake hands of a stranger. Its a shame to feel that way. I’m proud to have moved to Kentucky (13 years ago) from the state of insanity; New Jersey. I love the life I get to live here but to see the way things are going, I know we can do better. I am proud to live in Ky and the small town of Beattyville. We are great and proud people which I am glad to be apart of. Let’s all pull together no matter what part of the country you’re in, and become domesticated again.
