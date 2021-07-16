Thanks to President Joe Biden’s “American Rescue Plan Act”, Kentucky is on line to receive over $4 billion in federal aid to help recover from the devastating economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although counties and small communities all across the state are facing dire budget shortfalls, evictions, homelessness, job loss and even hunger, sadly not one single Republican member of Congress voted in favor of this bill’s passage.
Senator Mitch McConnell says even though Biden’s plan is a “Great thing for Kentucky” it’s just one more example of big Democratic government overreach, and he’s happy as a mud turtle to let you know he did not vote for it!
Remember when Republicans couldn’t move fast enough bailing out Big Banks and Wall Street and it was party time with confetti, balloons, and champagne toast, when Donald Trump gave a jaw-dropping “TRILLION DOLLAR” tax cut to Giant Corporations and Billionaires. But when it comes to throwing a lifeline or extending a helping hand to those forgotten citizens living on Main Street, down the back roads or up a holler, its ‘welcome back baby to the poor side of town, lights out, the party’s over.’
Just what is it about the Biden plan that has the Republicans so foot stompin’ mad? Well, for starters it calls for extending unemployment benefits until the 6th of September, for the millions of people that lost jobs because of lay offs, shutdowns or Covid restrictions. But to the reptilian brain of the Republican leadership, this is paying lazy people not to work.
The plan also includes expanding child-care subsidies, universal pre-school, student loan forgiveness, food assistance programs (when kids are out of school during the summer months), and you can enroll for two years of free Community College! Is it any wonder Republicans are gnashing their teeth and foaming at the mouth as they scream “SOCIALISM”!!!
In the ‘still crazy after all these years’ department: Republicans have come up with a brand spanking new 7 point plan that’s guaranteed to reinstate Donald Trump to the Presidency. Step numbers one: The Black Caucus must flip to the Republican Party...uh good luck with that boys.
Will that big V8 American engine that powers our economy come roaring back down the highway... yes. But without help and Federal assistance many small towns along the off-ramps may never recover and for some it’s already too late. Please stay safe my friends.
