Many of the so called “Law & Order” Republicans that bore first hand witness to the bloody and deadly insurrection on our Nation’s Capitol, refuse to hold to account the one man most responsible for the incitement of the violence.
But they are foot stomping mad about Donald Trump having his Twitter privileges revoked. GOP House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy acknowledges that yes, Trump does bear “some” responsibility for the mob attack, but that a vote for impeachment will only further inflame the partisan division. Instead, McCarthy is calling for unity and moving forward, but unity seemed to be the last thing on his mind when only a week earlier he voted against certifying the Electoral College results of Arizona & Pennsylvania to overthrow the election.
While Trump is busy planning his next strategic move with Mike Lindell (My Pillow Guy), many Republicans are concerned that the events of January 6th, 2021, will somehow overshadow the legacy of the President. Really?
Now why would an unprecedented attack by a Pro-Trump mob on the U.S. Capital which led to the beating death of Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick leave a permanent stain on President Trump’s record? But in the credit where credit is due department: Donald Trump was able to accomplish in one day what Jefferson Davis and the whole Confederate Army were unable to do in four years...carry a Confederate flag through the halls of our Nation’s Capitol. Now don’t that make you proud boys?
America has paid a terrible price for the failed leadership of Donald Trump. Remember when he said trade wars were good and easy to win, we lost. According to The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, U.S. companies lost $1.7 trillion dollars due to the tariffs placed on China imports.
American farmers were hit hard with bankruptcies, up more than 24%, and the taxpayers laid out $84.7 billion in farm subsidies. What about the $79 billion trade war tariffs that Trump said foreign exporters would pay?
That tab was picked up by American companies and the good ole American consumer. Trump’s boyfriend, Kim Jung Un, has become bolder and North Korea’s Nuclear threat is now even stronger. Iran has grown more aggressive in their Nuclear ambitions, while Trump is viewed as a laughing stock around the world with Vladimir Putin as the puppet master.
Trump’s hand picked boy, Attorney General William Barr, reported there was no evidence of voter fraud. The Department of Homeland Security, called the Presidential election of 2020, the most secure election in U.S. history. After having 2 Supreme Court cases thrown out and losing more than 60 State and Federal court cases, Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani still claim they have a mountain of evidence proving voter fraud. Yet when little Rudy had his day in court and stood before a judge, that mountain of evidence blew away and nothing remained, not even a mole hill.
We cannot forgive or forget Trump’s total failure to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. He minimized the threat, actively undermined Dr. Fauci and the CDC, and mocked the wearing of masks and other safety protocols. His failure to implement a Federal Plan, organize a National response and along with his continued campaign of blatant lies and disinformation, has led to the deaths of more 398,000 innocent lives.
I’m not sure what swamp Donald Trump crawled out of, nevertheless we’re stamping his sorry butt “Return to Sender” and America has already pre-paid the shipping cost...please stay safe my friends.
