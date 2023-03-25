Donald Trump seems to be on a health kick, not only is he running for President, he may
soon be adding a perp walk to his exercise regime. The word is that a Grand Jury indictment may soon be a very real possibility for Mr. Trump. There hasn’t been this much anticipation since 1980, when more than 350 million people from around the world watched the ‘Who shot
J.R.” episode of Dallas. Whether or not Donald Trump will be able to beat those very impressive rating numbers, we’ll just have to wait and see, but it’s sure to be must watch television. But the good news is, that even if Trump is indicted, convicted and sent to prison, he can still run for President of the United States. Is this a great country or what? Wouldn’t it be nice if we could get the old gang back together and set up a new pretend Oval Office for Donald Trump at Guantanamo Bay. The new official portrait will be a mug shot, I sure hope they come in wallet
size!
Rudy Giuliani as Chief of Staff, Steve Bannon as Press Secretary, Paul Manafort could be the new Russian Ambassador, Michael Flynn as Secretary of State and of course little Jimmy Jordan
would still retain his position as official ass kisser. Instead of ‘Hail to the Chief’, how about ‘Jailhouse Rock’, and best of all, Trump will never have to worry about meals because (believe it or not) McDonald’s is conveniently located right on base. But what prison would be complete without a no nonsense, tough as nails, hard nosed Warden? I can think of no better person for the job than Hillary Rodham Clinton, it’ll be just like olden times.
Republicans remain in a state of insidious denial, refusing to acknowledge even the least of Trump’s many misdeeds or treasonous behavior, dismissing every allegation for one very selfish reason. The MAGA base remains a crucial and necessary constituency for anyone seeking to win the Republican nomination for President. Trump, caught in a trap of his own making continues to squeal like a pig as he lashes out in
a misguided fit of demented rage. To paraphrase a Jacob Marley quote, Donald Trump, must now wear the chains he forged in this life, that he made link by link and of his own freewill, as must we all for that matter. So it’s time for Trump to stop whining, put on his bigly boy pants, bend over and take his medicine.
Donald Trump and Republicans continue to accuse Democrats of being on nothing more than a partisan political witch-hunt. Just for the record, Democrats did not make Donald Trump have
an illicit sexual liaison with porn star Stormy Daniels. Democrats did not make Donald Trump have his personal attorney Michael “Fixer” Cohen create a phony shell company then funnel the
hush money payment of a $130,000 to Stormy Daniels. Democrats did not make Donald Trump have an illicit sexual liaison with Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal. Democrats did not make
Donald Trump have his personal attorney Michael “Fixer” Cohen create a phony shell company then funnel the hush money payment of a $150,000 to Karen McDougal. Democrats did not
make Donald Trump pay his personal attorney Michael “Fixer” Cohen $60,000 in bonus money for a job well done.
Donald Trump paying women to have sex with him is really not any of our business. But if Donald Trump violated campaign finance laws and falsified his tax returns claiming the payouts as legal expenses, while running for President of the United States, then it most certainly is our
business.
One might think that an innocent man would say, he was looking forward to having his day in court and testifying under oath so he could be completely exonerated of all of these trumped up charges...please stay safe my friends.
