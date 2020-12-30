Only after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his seal of approval and congratulated Joe Biden on his victory, could Moscow Mitch McConnell, ratchet up enough courage to somehow begrudgingly acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect. Better late than never, I guess, but to wait 42 days after the election, one must wonder, why even bother.
In the beginning the Republican Party said, the American people will decide who the next President will be, and sure enough they did with Joe Biden receiving 81.3 million votes. The most of any Presidential candidate in U.S. history, beating out Donald Trump by more than 7 million votes. Then the Republicans said, now hold on a minute, you’ve got to receive 270 Electoral Votes before you can be declared the winner. Although Donald Trump received 232 votes that was nowhere near enough to beat Joe Biden’s 306 votes. So at least now we can all agree that Joe Biden is the President-Elect, right...wrong. Republicans, claim there’s been some voting irregularities, so all we can do at this point is wait for the recounts. After multiple recounts, it can finally be decided that Joe Biden is indeed the clear winner, but once again Republicans say slow down!
Not so fast, surely it’s only fair that we wait for all of these law suits to play themselves out before we jump to any rash conclusions. At last count the Trump Team has lost more than 50 election lawsuits, all dismissed, denied, or withdrawn for lack of evidence, yet they remain unwilling to concede.
All fifty states have now counted, certified and announced Joe Biden as the President-elect, but still the Republican Party remains unconvinced. Proclaiming until we hear from the highest court in the land it would be premature to announce Joe Biden the winner. The Supreme Court was so unimpressed by Donald Trump’s delusional request to overthrow a free and fair election, they refused to even hear it.
Federal officials have called the 2020 Presidential election, the most “Secure in American history”, and yet more than 68% of Republicans believe the election was rigged and Donald Trump really won. Rumor has it, that Republicans have become so desperate, they’re now trying to retro-fit a flux capacitor onto a DeLorean automobile, believing that time travel is their only chance of overturning the election results.
As our Nation faces a looming humanitarian crisis with 324,869 Covid-19 deaths and more than 18 million cases of infection, Donald Trump remains in denial. Hospitals are being overwhelmed, frontline health care workers are suffering from burnout, mental stress and exhaustion, Donald Trump continues to ignore reality. Cities and small towns all across America are in the grips of economic devastation, as more than 100,000 small businesses have permanently shut down, and 11 million people remain unemployed, Donald Trump brags about how great the stock market is doing.
Sadly, 40 million American are facing eviction, millions more struggle just to pay the rent, and a staggering number of honest, hardworking men and women are now dealing with the all too real nightmare of feeding their families as they stand in mile long food lines, all victims of Donald Trump’s catastrophic failure of leadership.
With his reign of terror on the wane, Trump is like a mad King, being consumed by his own rage and greed, seeking only revenge as he frantically lashes out at friend or foe alike, who dare question his authority or power. Donald Trump hasn’t changed, he remains the same petty, vulgar, vindictive con man, that he’s always been, leaving the American psyche indelibly stained by chaos, conflict and division.
Trump is floating the idea that he may run for reelection in 2024, who knows, but right now, he’s running scared...stay safe my friends.
