The whole world is watching as we bear witness to another sad chapter in the continuing fallout of the deadly treasonous attack to overturn our American Democracy. As difficult as it is to contemplate, there may be members of the U.S. Secret Service that not only aided and abetted Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, but are willing participates in the cover-up.
The Secret Service are an elite force of skilled, highly trained agents with a sworn “Duty” to defend and protect the Country and Constitution from all threats both foreign and domestic, with true faith and allegiance to the same. One of their many important job responsibilities are to protect high-ranking government officials, foreign dignitaries and to provide 24/7 protection for the President and the Vice-President. Also, a Secret Service agent must enforce all laws and has the authority to arrest anyone breaking the law even if that person happens to be the President of the United States. Sadly, it seems they chose to honor their loyalty to Donald Trump instead.
Cassidy Hutchinson (former assistant to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows) gave an explosive and illuminating testimony, quite literally pulling back the curtain and providing an insider’s persecutive of Donald Trump’s indifference to the ongoing violence. Reaction within the Republican Party and the Secret Service has been fast and furious. Like a scene from a 1950s era horror movie, the villagers of Trump-ville are angry and fearful, brandishing pitchforks and torches!
With threats of bodily harm and shouts of ‘lying witch, phony, leaker, traitor and even a Biblical comparison to Jezebel!’ Why? Because Cassidy Hutchinson displayed the courage to do her job, a true public servant that honored her oath as a Federal employee.
It’s not surprising that Secret Service officials are disputing Hutchinson’s testimony, but only in the shadows and on the condition of anonymity. Inspector General Joseph Cuffari from the Dept. of Homeland Security requested the communications of 24 agents, fully aware that texts had been deleted. The Agency’s first response was to deny that any communications had been deleted at all, but for some reason the excuses and the narrative keep changing. From an honest mistake, an unfortunate accident, a pre-planned system migration, to a device- replacement program. So is this Elite Agency trying to blame it on the purchase of new phones?
The Federal Records Act very clearly states that the U.S. shall reserve, retain and have complete ownership of all Presidential records and that all federal agents maintain records that document their activities for safe keeping, storage and retrieval. Which includes all documents, papers and any correspondence including electronic or mechanical recordings in analog, digital or any other form. Without the full authorization from the Archivist of the United States, records cannot be legally deleted or transferred. Is it possible that the Secret Service were unaware of this regulation that has been in affect since 1950?
Service agents were sent three separate directives to preserve all phone records and texts, one before the events of January 6 and the final, third order on the 4th of February. But immediately after receiving a request from Homeland Security for all communications, the phone data and text regarding Jan. 5th and 6th had conveniently disappeared, I guess timing really is everything. Yet even now, according to senior officials at the Secret Service nothing nefarious went on. If only one or possibly two agents had deleted texts you might be able to classify this violation of procedure as a mistake. But when the calls and texts of 24 different agents, suddenly just disappear, regarding the same days and timelines defies all logic.
The head of the Secret Service reports that unfortunately all data has been wiped clean and is virtually unretrievable. Accident? Sounds to me more like criminal intent...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.