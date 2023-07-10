The world’s most notorious “Race baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” ex-President, Donald J. Trump, recently held a gathering of the true believers in Pickens County, South Carolina. Now before anyone gets too upset and starts complaining, that Doug Moore is besmirching the good name of our Nation’s most beloved President, let me assure you that I’m
not. Those very descriptive adjectives are the words of none other than that little ole spineless
Senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham.
In all honesty, the Palmetto State has long been a proud conservative Republican bastion, so why wouldn’t Trump take his “Orange Blossom Special Tour” there? Just three days after Abraham Lincoln was elected, State representatives passed the “Resolution to call the election of Abraham Lincoln as U.S. President a hostile act” and eleven days later on Dec. 20th 1860,
South Carolina became the first slave state to secede from the Union.
But it doesn’t end there folks, in 1920 when Congress passed the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, why I do declare, it was flat-out rejected by South Carolina. Finally, forty-nine years later in 1969, it was ratified by those fine genteel southern men, which by the way was better than North Carolina who didn’t get around to making it official until 1972!
Even I must admit though, that Donald Trump makes for an interesting case study in the
corrupting influence of power, greed, hate and fear on one’s character. After all he is the only
U.S. President to lead a treasonous, but failed insurrection against our Democracy, refused to
comply to the peaceful transfer of power, defiled our Constitution and had the amazing ability to
declassify Top Secret Government Documents telepathically. He may also turn out to be the only
President to move from the White House to the Big House.
The Secret Service prohibited a number of items at Trump’s little soiree, including alcohol, balloons, drones and explosives. Even guns were not allowed! What! Now wait just a dad-gum minute, I thought South Carolina was an open carry state! Are you trying to tell me that Republicans demand more guns in elementary schools, but they’re not allowed at a friendly little get together on the town square? Last but not least, noisemakers of any kind will also not be tolerated. Does that mean that Trump won’t be able to blow his own horn?
There were a number of stomach-churning speakers at Trump’s love fest, including Governor
Henry McMaster, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is vying hard for the number two spot on the Trump ticket. And of course Senator Lindsey Graham, cause let’s face it, no one is
ever holding a “Rally” in South Carolina without Lindsey on the guest list.
Some poor souls actually passed out, no not from the excitement of seeing Trump but from the relentless, unforgiving, blistering heat. I’ll leave you with the very wise words of Lindsey Graham. “You know how to make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to Hell”, I couldn’t have said it better myself, Senator...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.