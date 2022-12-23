Looking back, growing up in a small town were the happiest, most carefree
days of my life. Although I’ve long since moved away, I still see the faces and hear the whisper of voices and echoes of laughter.
The memories fill my heart with a longing for the warm embrace of yesterday, the lost innocence of a time gone by, and the joyous wonder of Christmas.
I remember an old street lamp that stood between my Aunt Ruby’s little grocery store and Mildred Noble’s house. As kids we played beneath the light as the December evening snow softly fell. Lost in our own world of imagination, catching snowflakes on the tips of our tongue and wondering if they were all really different somehow.
As we grew older, the heavy snows of winter meant gathering around a giant bonfire and sleigh riding down the backside of Happy Top on an old discarded truck hood.
Perhaps in this high-tech, 24-7 materialistic world in which we live, it’s become easy to lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas. “For unto you is born this day in
the city of David, a savior, who is Christ the Lord.”
There are many threads woven into our Nation’s tapestry. Such as the pageantry of the May Pole dance, or the disappointment when the home town team loses the big game. The anticipation as young children wave with excitement as Santa passes by in the Christmas Parade. And, the grateful pride for those that gave the last full
measure for freedom. These are the ties that bind us all.
Maybe a small town Christmas is not so much a destination, but a place in our heart where the lights are burning, always there to welcome us home.
May God bless each and everyone of you, I wish you Peace. Stay safe my friends.
