At the recent January 6th Committee Hearings, a fearless Miss Cassidy Hutchinson came out with guns blazing, yet the Republicans still claim there’s no smoking gun evidence against former President Donald Trump. Are you kidding me, there wasn’t this many smoking guns at the Alamo, you do remember the Alamo, right? Trump called Miss Hutchinson “Bad news” a “Wacko” and a phony”, then he claimed that he doesn’t even know who she is. Right, are you trying to tell me that an old horn-dog like Donald Trump never noticed an attractive 25 year old single woman, that worked for months only 2 doors down from the Oval Office! Give me a break.
It’s rumored that Trump was so worried he demanded that his daughter Ivanka contact the world famous Attorney Perry Mason. When informed that Mason was a fictional T.V. character, Trump went ballistic and started throwing dishes around the room, shouting “I’m the effing President, make that call”!
In spite of all the damning testimony, it’s just a bunch of “Hearsay Evidence”, according to the Trump faithful. Of course it’s a complete waste of time trying to explain the finer points of the law to those that refuse to listen. Sir Edmund Hillary and his Sherpa, Tenzing would hesitate climbing the ever growing mountain of evidence against Trump.
Then there are those that believe the Secret Service was obligated to obey the Trump directive, when he demanded they drive him to the Capitol. Sorry, but wrong again. By law, the Secret Service has the full authority to override any Presidential order if “THEY” deem there is a threat to National Security or if the life of the President may be in danger. For example, minutes after the attacks on 9/11, Vice President Dick Cheney initially refused to leave his office. But the Secret Service had a sworn duty to perform, so they literally lifted him up and carried him to the safety of a below-ground bunker.
In Mississippi, at Trump’s American Freedom tour, a reporter asked a man at the rally what he thought about Ivanka’s testimony, when she sided with former Attorney General William Barr and totally dismissed her dad’s claim of wide spread voter fraud. He said he didn’t believe her, when asked why, he replied, well I’m afraid that she just might be one of them clones. This is the same type of mentality that also refused to believe that modern-day scientists could ever come up with a vaccination against the Covid virus. Yet somehow we have the technology to clone, program and replace Ivanka Trump, without anyone being the wiser. Lord help us, but there’s probably an Amoeba floating in a petri dish with a higher level of functioning brain cells.
Apparently, Miss Hutchinson witnessed the after math of Trump’s little temper tantrum when he found out that Bill Barr wouldn’t back up his claim of voter fraud. In typical Trump fashion he throws his lunch against the wall, shattering a porcelain plate to smithereens. With food and pieces of shard glass on the floor and a glob of bright red ketchup dripping down the walls, he walks out of the room leaving the mess for someone else to clean up. Pretty much what he’s done his entire life. Just think, this pampered buffoon had access to the nuclear missile codes and was Commander-in-Chief of the most powerful military in the history of the world.
It’s sorta funny, yet sad and pathetic all at the same. But now just imagine if a naughty little third grade boy threw his plate of lunch at the cafeteria wall! I know exactly what my daddy would have done, I would have been dancing a jig to the tune of an old hickory switch.
Isn’t it obvious folks, Donald Trump is the ring-tailed leader of this whole seditious comedy of errors and is as guilty as homemade sin...please stay safe my friends.
